Covina, CA

1 dead in Covina liquor store shooting

By CNS Author
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINA, Calif. - A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally wounding a man inside a liquor store in Covina, authorities said Sunday. A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday by Covina...

less drama please
3d ago

what in the world is happening to Covina?? used to be such a desirable city to live in! SAD!!!!

Child shot in Compton, no arrests announced

COMPTON, Calif. - A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Compton. The Compton Fire Department responded to a call in the 1000 block of East Poppy Avenue Wednesday afternoon. A child was taken to the hospital, but officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.
COMPTON, CA
Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
Camarillo man charged with murdering mother, dumping body in dumpster

VENTURA, Calif. - A Camarillo man has officially been charged with murdering his mother last week, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday. David Hoetzlein, 25 was charged with the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, back on June 3. On that day, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Las Positas Apartments on Townsite Promenade after receiving reports that a body had been found in the apartment complex's dumpster.
CAMARILLO, CA
Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
VIDEO: $25K reward offered for info on DTLA hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for severely injuring a pedestrian in the downtown Los Angeles area. The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on May 25 near 12th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carjacking suspect leads LASD deputies on chase

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (KABC) — A carjacking suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County Monday morning. The pursuit began in West Covina where the driver was reportedly involved in a carjacking incident, according to investigators. The driver – who was seen driving a white pickup...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man armed with knife and crossbow shot and killed by LASD

LANCASTER, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a 51-year-old man who allegedly pointed a pistol-grip crossbow at them in front of a Lancaster eatery, authorities said Monday. A knife was also recovered at the scene of the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The shooting happened...
LANCASTER, CA
Man with knife shot, killed in Lancaster: Deputies

LANCASTER, Calif. - A man who was allegedly holding a knife was shot to death by deputies in Lancaster Sunday. The shooting happened at 1:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Avenue J, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Raquel Utley. The man was transported to a hospital,...
LANCASTER, CA
Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
Police Say Suspect in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Leg

Police say a man charged with a Beverly Grove follow-home robbery accidentally shot his accomplish in the leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area.
LOS ANGELES, CA

