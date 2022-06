BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two rabid raccoons were found Saturday in Anne Arundel County, the county’s health department announced Tuesday. The first was found in Pasadena when a raccoon attacked a pet and was killed by the pet’s owner on Laico Lane near the intersection of Dock Road. The second was found on the same day in Severna Park, when the raccoon attempted to attack a pet and was also killed by the pet’s owner. Both raccoons tested positive for rabies. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose,...

