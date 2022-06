Find out how to score a cheap flight for your fall travel plans. Southwest is running a sale through June 9. Use the promo code "FALL40" to get 40% off fall flights. With travel costs rising, we're all searching for great flight deals. If you're planning a fall trip, you may want to consider booking with Southwest Airlines. The airline is running a limited-time sale where you can score 40% off base fares for select fall travel dates. Find out what you need to know so you can save money on your autumn adventure.

TRAVEL ・ 6 HOURS AGO