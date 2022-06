An old face returned to WWBT NBC12, and Richmond residents are ecstatic. Ros Runner was a broadcast meteorologist for over a decade before he left to pursue an academic career. However, now he’s returned to weather maps, green screens, and cameras. NBC12 viewers have queries about whether Ros Runner is back at the station for good and what happened to the weather anchor during his time away from the airwaves. Here’s what the returning weathercaster said.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO