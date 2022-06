ST. LOUIS — A decade ago, the grandstands at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois were nearly sold for scrap metal. On Sunday, the track hosted the biggest show in motorsports, with the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 on the NASCAR Cup Series. And thanks to a sold-out crowd and likely somewhere close to 80,000 people in attendance, St. Louis proved again why it knows what to do when a big sporting event comes to town.

2 DAYS AGO