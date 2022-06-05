Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

These Amazon deals offer big savings on garden tools, air purifiers, robot vacuums and more. Breville / Greenworks / Google / Apple / Levoit / Lavatools / Amazon / Reviewed

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a compact air purifier , a portable fire pit and a smart robot vacuum , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase .

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $20: This smart home security camera

The Google Nest Cam blends into your home environment while also capturing good audio and video. Get it at Amazon for $20 off today. Reviewed / Rachel Murphy

Keep a close eye on what's happening in your home, even when you're not there, with the Google Nest indoor security camera . Typically listed for $99.99, this second-generation wired device is on sale for $79.99 thanks to a $20 price cut. When we tested the Nest Cam, we appreciated the clear video and audio it captured in 1080p HD while also having a more discreet style that blends in with other home decors. The Nest Cam also features a three-hour event video history and intelligent smart alerts that distinguish between people, animals and vehicles.

Google Nest Wired Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) for $79.99 (Save $20)

2. 31% off: This smart robot vacuum

Eufy's G30 Edge robot vacuum has smart navigation to keep from bumping into the tough corners in your house. Get it at Amazon for 31% off today. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

If you need to give your floor a quick clean, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge can get the job done. Normally listed for $349, this robot vacuum is on sale for 31% off at $239.99. We found the G30 Edge to be one of the best vacuums for hardwood floors . Weighing in at only 5.8 pounds, this device seamlessly climbed atop our 2/3-inch threshold with no issues during testing. While it has an average dirt pickup, it's got impressive smart navigation and comes with two magnetic boundary strips you can place down to keep the Edge from wandering into sensitive areas.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge for $239.99 (Save $109.01)

3. Less than $50: This compact air purifier

Keep your home airflow fresh in a less-intrusive package with the Levoit Core Mini air purifier on sale at Amazon today. Levoit / Amazon / Reviewed

If you need help getting through allergy season at home, the Levoit Core Mini air purifier can get the job done. Typically priced at $49.99, this small home appliance is on sale for 10% off at $44.99. Levoit says the Core Mini uses 360° VortexAir Technology 3.0 and 3-stage filtration to capture pet dander, odors and other allergens. You won't notice it hard at work, though, as the Core Mini emits as low as 25dBs of sound while running.

Levoit Core Mini for $44.99 (Save $5)

4. Save $53: One of our favorite fire pits

The Solo Stove Bonfire is one of our favorite fire pits and Amazon has it for more than $50 off right now. Solo Stove

If you want a little extra warmth at your outdoor parties this summer, consider picking up a Solo Stove Bonfire pit , one of the best wood-burning fire pits we’ve ever tested . We found this pit helped to quickly create a smokeless fire, and it was easy to transport, too. Our head of product and development, Sunil Doshi, liked this model so much that he said it "felt like magic" the first time he used it. While this fire pit usually runs on the pricier side, you can pick up the cult-favorite fire pit with an included stand for just $246.99 right now at Amazon thanks to a $40 price cut on the page and an additional 5% coupon you can use.

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit for $246.99 at checkout (Save $53)

5. Less than $220: This powerful outdoor tool

Stay working on your lawn for longer with this Greenworks cordless string trimmer on sale at Amazon today. Greenworks / Amazon / Reviewed

Get your yard work done a whole lot easier with the Greenworks Pro 80-volt cordless string trimmer . Typically listed for $230.86, this 16-inch outdoor appliance is on sale for 5% off with a 2Ah battery and charger included. Greenworks says the Pro trimmer offers up to 45 minutes of runtime with a fully-charged battery. With that charge, you can experience the trimmer's strong torque in its brushless motor and quieter sound while running.

Greenworks 16-Inch Pro 80-Volt Cordless String Trimmer with 2Ah Battery and Charger for $219.30 (Save $11.56)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

The Lavatools Javelin PRO meat thermometer can get you speedy readings of the heat of your meat. Lavatools / Amazon / Reviewed

Father's Day is quickly approaching and if your dad is a grilling guru , the Lavatools Javelin PRO meat thermometer is the gift to give. Typically listed for $56, this digital cooking tool is now available for 11% off at $49.99. Lavatools says the Javelin PRO can give temperature readings in one to three seconds on its two-inch auto-rotating ambidextrous backlit display. It's also made with splash-proof material and even a magnet so you can mount it on your refrigerator to have it always on hand anytime you need it.

Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $49.99 (Save $6.01)

2. LG OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV

The LG C1 has a plethora of features and amazing picture quality, and you can get it at Amazon for less than $900 right now. Reviewed.com

We love the LG OLED C1 TV , and it’s now on sale in every size available. We loved the incredible contrast and picture quality this OLED panel delivers, the sheer number of features it offers (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and its eye-catching design. If you’re looking to invest in the best possible home theater experience, the LG C1 is available for as much as 40% off in its 48-inch size starting as low as $896.99.

LG OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV from $896.99 (Save $403 to $1,503)

3. Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine

The Breville Barista Pro looks stylish and has easy-to-use controls so you can make your morning brew how you want. Breville / Amazon / Reviewed

Get a fresh brew anytime you want with the Breville Barista Pro espresso machine . Typically listed for $799.95, this stainless-steel kitchen appliance is now available for 13% off at $699.95. The Barista Pro is one of the best espresso machines we've ever tested for its smart touch screen with intuitive controls and strong frothing performance. Don't let its stylish look fool you, as it also has a strong build meant to be a kitchen mainstay for years to come.

Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine for $699.95 (Save $100)

4. iRobot Roomba 694

Keep your carpets and floors free of debris with the iRobot Roomba 694 on sale at Amazon today. iRobot/Amazon/Reviewed

When it comes to robot vacuums, iRobot makes some of the best and most expensive models. Fortunately, its powerful Roomba 694 has a wallet-friendly price tag today. iRobot says the 694 has a 3-stage cleaning system that lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. It can also clean floors for up to 90 minutes before it automatically docks and recharges. You can experience the power and ease of the Roomba 694 for just $179.99 thanks to a whopping $94.01 price cut.

iRobot Roomba 694 for $179.99 (Save $94.01)

5. Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a great companion for iPhone users for $30 off at Amazon. Reviewed.com

If you want to enter the world of smartwatches without draining your wallet, the Apple Watch SE has the best features at the best price. Normally listed for $279, you can get the wearable device for as low as $249 in its 40mm size. When we tested the SE, we found it a great companion to any iPhone that lets you customize which alerts you want to keep close, take calls while keeping your phone in your pocket and ask "Hey Siri" to get the most basic questions of the day answered. Its 32 gigabytes of storage packs a lot into its tiny build, including an impressive amount of fitness applications like daily movement targets, a heart rate sensor and a wide range of exercise categories to add to your daily workout goals.

Apple Watch SE from $249 (Save $30)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

