Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.
Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a compact air purifier , a portable fire pit and a smart robot vacuum , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.
The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now
- Google Nest Wired Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge for $239.99 (Save $109.01)
- Levoit Core Mini for $44.99 (Save $5)
- Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit for $246.99 at checkout (Save $53)
- Greenworks 16-Inch Pro 80-Volt Cordless String Trimmer with 2Ah Battery and Charger for $219.30 (Save $11.56)
- Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $49.99 (Save $6.01)
- LG OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV from $896.99 (Save $403 to $1,503)
- Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine for $699.95 (Save $100)
- iRobot Roomba 694 for $179.99 (Save $94.01)
- Apple Watch SE from $249 (Save $30)
The best Amazon deals of the day
1. Save $20: This smart home security camera
Keep a close eye on what's happening in your home, even when you're not there, with the Google Nest indoor security camera . Typically listed for $99.99, this second-generation wired device is on sale for $79.99 thanks to a $20 price cut. When we tested the Nest Cam, we appreciated the clear video and audio it captured in 1080p HD while also having a more discreet style that blends in with other home decors. The Nest Cam also features a three-hour event video history and intelligent smart alerts that distinguish between people, animals and vehicles.
Google Nest Wired Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) for $79.99 (Save $20)
2. 31% off: This smart robot vacuum
If you need to give your floor a quick clean, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge can get the job done. Normally listed for $349, this robot vacuum is on sale for 31% off at $239.99. We found the G30 Edge to be one of the best vacuums for hardwood floors . Weighing in at only 5.8 pounds, this device seamlessly climbed atop our 2/3-inch threshold with no issues during testing. While it has an average dirt pickup, it's got impressive smart navigation and comes with two magnetic boundary strips you can place down to keep the Edge from wandering into sensitive areas.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge for $239.99 (Save $109.01)
3. Less than $50: This compact air purifier
If you need help getting through allergy season at home, the Levoit Core Mini air purifier can get the job done. Typically priced at $49.99, this small home appliance is on sale for 10% off at $44.99. Levoit says the Core Mini uses 360° VortexAir Technology 3.0 and 3-stage filtration to capture pet dander, odors and other allergens. You won't notice it hard at work, though, as the Core Mini emits as low as 25dBs of sound while running.
Levoit Core Mini for $44.99 (Save $5)
4. Save $53: One of our favorite fire pits
If you want a little extra warmth at your outdoor parties this summer, consider picking up a Solo Stove Bonfire pit , one of the best wood-burning fire pits we’ve ever tested . We found this pit helped to quickly create a smokeless fire, and it was easy to transport, too. Our head of product and development, Sunil Doshi, liked this model so much that he said it "felt like magic" the first time he used it. While this fire pit usually runs on the pricier side, you can pick up the cult-favorite fire pit with an included stand for just $246.99 right now at Amazon thanks to a $40 price cut on the page and an additional 5% coupon you can use.
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit for $246.99 at checkout (Save $53)
5. Less than $220: This powerful outdoor tool
Get your yard work done a whole lot easier with the Greenworks Pro 80-volt cordless string trimmer . Typically listed for $230.86, this 16-inch outdoor appliance is on sale for 5% off with a 2Ah battery and charger included. Greenworks says the Pro trimmer offers up to 45 minutes of runtime with a fully-charged battery. With that charge, you can experience the trimmer's strong torque in its brushless motor and quieter sound while running.
Greenworks 16-Inch Pro 80-Volt Cordless String Trimmer with 2Ah Battery and Charger for $219.30 (Save $11.56)
The best Amazon deals from this week
1. Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Father's Day is quickly approaching and if your dad is a grilling guru , the Lavatools Javelin PRO meat thermometer is the gift to give. Typically listed for $56, this digital cooking tool is now available for 11% off at $49.99. Lavatools says the Javelin PRO can give temperature readings in one to three seconds on its two-inch auto-rotating ambidextrous backlit display. It's also made with splash-proof material and even a magnet so you can mount it on your refrigerator to have it always on hand anytime you need it.
Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $49.99 (Save $6.01)
2. LG OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV
We love the LG OLED C1 TV , and it’s now on sale in every size available. We loved the incredible contrast and picture quality this OLED panel delivers, the sheer number of features it offers (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and its eye-catching design. If you’re looking to invest in the best possible home theater experience, the LG C1 is available for as much as 40% off in its 48-inch size starting as low as $896.99.
LG OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV from $896.99 (Save $403 to $1,503)
3. Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Get a fresh brew anytime you want with the Breville Barista Pro espresso machine . Typically listed for $799.95, this stainless-steel kitchen appliance is now available for 13% off at $699.95. The Barista Pro is one of the best espresso machines we've ever tested for its smart touch screen with intuitive controls and strong frothing performance. Don't let its stylish look fool you, as it also has a strong build meant to be a kitchen mainstay for years to come.
Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine for $699.95 (Save $100)
4. iRobot Roomba 694
When it comes to robot vacuums, iRobot makes some of the best and most expensive models. Fortunately, its powerful Roomba 694 has a wallet-friendly price tag today. iRobot says the 694 has a 3-stage cleaning system that lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. It can also clean floors for up to 90 minutes before it automatically docks and recharges. You can experience the power and ease of the Roomba 694 for just $179.99 thanks to a whopping $94.01 price cut.
iRobot Roomba 694 for $179.99 (Save $94.01)
5. Apple Watch SE
If you want to enter the world of smartwatches without draining your wallet, the Apple Watch SE has the best features at the best price. Normally listed for $279, you can get the wearable device for as low as $249 in its 40mm size. When we tested the SE, we found it a great companion to any iPhone that lets you customize which alerts you want to keep close, take calls while keeping your phone in your pocket and ask "Hey Siri" to get the most basic questions of the day answered. Its 32 gigabytes of storage packs a lot into its tiny build, including an impressive amount of fitness applications like daily movement targets, a heart rate sensor and a wide range of exercise categories to add to your daily workout goals.
Apple Watch SE from $249 (Save $30)
Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found
- Save up to 54% on Sony earbuds and headphones
- Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag 3-Pack for $13.99 (Save $10.65)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $14.96 (Save $14.99)
- Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper, 18-Pack for $18.79 (Save $14.18)
- SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher for $26.10 with on-page coupon (Save $12.90)
- Black + Decker 2Ah Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $34.52 (Save $2.47)
- Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3, 3-Pack for $34.95 (Save $10.04)
- American Tourister Belle Voyage Hardside Luggage from $109.99 (Save $30 to $40)
- Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker for $129.99 (Save $30)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX for $185.99 with on-page coupon (Save $64)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (Save $52)
- Blueair Air Purifier for $239.99 (Save $80)
- Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-In-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $269.99 (Save $59.60)
- Toshiba 55-Inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $449.99 with on-page coupon (Save $350)
- 2021 Apple iMac from $1,349 (Save $150)
