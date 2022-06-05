ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things Star Interested in Possible Spin-Offs

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no shortage of beloved characters in Stranger Things, and many fan favorites arrived after the first season. Max (Sadie Sink) debuted in the show's second season, Robin (Maya Hawke) during the third, and the latest batch of fourth season episodes introduced the world to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Another Stranger...

comicbook.com

Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 18, was stalked by fan, 26, who walked on the set of her Netflix film and lied to security to crash her podcast recording, court hears

A super-fan of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a stalking protection order made against him after he scammed his way onto a film set with her. The 18-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth but is now based in LA, was filming in London for her latest film, Damsel, to be released on Netflix in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

Cast members from Stranger Things posed on the red carpet on May 14, 2022, at the season 4 premiere in New York. From left to right, they are David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Stranger Things 4 Episode 7 Ending Explained

The wait is finally over and the latest installment of Stranger Things has landed on Netflix. Going from the Russians and a Billy possessed by the Mind Flayer, Eleven and company are now dealing with a bigger threat in Vecna. With volume one topping out at seven episodes, we take a look below at this Stranger Things 4 episode 7 ending explained to get a clearer picture of what went down.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton Responds to Fan Complaints About Jonathan Byer's Disappointing Character Arc

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, fans can finally witness the Hawkins crew's last dive into the Upside Down while going against the show's most menacing villain, Vecna. Although the fans delightfully welcomed the show together with the ensemble cast, some of them are concerned about Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, who appears to be confused and totally disoriented throughout the whole season.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Everything We Know About the Rumored ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Stranger Things: Season 4, Volume 1 dropped on Friday, but fans are already hungry for more. The last two episodes in the season premiere on July 1, and then there will be one fifth and final season after that to wrap up the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and all of the other familiar characters we’ve grown to know and love since the series first aired in 2016.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Norman Reedus Says "Lost" Characters Could Return in The Walking Dead's Daryl Spinoff

Norman Reedus is a man on a mission. Riding solo after longtime co-star Melissa McBride dropped out of The Walking Dead's Daryl-Carol spinoff, Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in the sequel series taking the lone zombie apocalypse survivor in a new direction: Europe. The untitled spinoff, which will take place and film overseas this summer with ER alum and showrunner David Zabel, could reunite Reedus with "lost" characters who went missing from the Walking Dead Universe. Speaking to Iron & Air for his debut novel, The Ravaged, Reedus teased why Daryl travels to Europe after The Walking Dead ends this fall on AMC:
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Stranger Things creators issue apology after fans left furious watching season four

Stranger Things season four has had audiences glued to their sofas ever since it dropped on Netflix last week, thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast, but it seems that some viewers have been left feeling furious by one moment in the new episodes, which has resulted in the creators, The Duffer Brothers, issuing an apology.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finally Gives Us A Villain, Not Just a Monster

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. A running theme throughout Stranger Things has been the battle between good and evil. Taking influence from its various references and allusions — Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Stephen King's stories, and Marvel Comics — the Netflix series has pitted Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is basically a superhero and is called one by her friends, against the various evil creatures of the Upside Down seeking to enter our world and take it over. Although Dr. Brenner (Michael Modine), his lab, and a covert crew of Russian scientists have trained Eleven and a number of other children to become super-powered, telepathic assassins as part of a secret government project, it is Eleven’s new friends and found family that constantly pull her towards the good side. With friends like Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink), as well as her adoptive father Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Eleven has found something worth fighting for rather than becoming a government-funded weapon of mass destruction. Never before has Eleven found an equal on the dark side — until now. Stranger Things Season 4 finally gives our superhero in Eleven a proper super villain, not in some faceless monster from the Upside Down, but in Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna — Dr. Brenner’s first child experiment and a dark reflection of what Eleven could have been.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘We’re sorry’: Stranger Things writers admit heartbreaking Easter egg in season 4 was unintentional

The writers of Stranger Things have said that the “heartbreaking” Easter egg about Will Byers was not intentional. Netflix’s hit sci-fi series returned for its fourth season last week. It has since become one of the streaming giant’s most-watched seasons of TV in less than a week. Season four includes some upsetting storylines for Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who feels excluded and lonely after Mike (Finn Wolfhard) comes to visit but only spends time with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).In the second episode, Will is made to be a third wheel during Mike and Eleven’s date at the roller rink....
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things' Creators Tease an Unavoidable Final-Season Time Jump

Click here to read the full article. As Stranger Things fans tick off the days until the release of Season 4, Part 2 (on Friday, July 1), the series’ creators, the Duffer Brothers, are also counting down — to the fifth and final season of their record-breaking Netflix hit. “I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting,” Matt Duffer tells TVLine. “But a lot of it is pretty well mapped out.” Which is not to say that what he and sibling Ross have planned won’t be altered before or as the cameras begin to roll. “We...
TV SERIES

