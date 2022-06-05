ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

17-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Sheepshead Bay

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police responded to a stabbing near Sheepshead Bay Road and East 16th Street in Brooklyn around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, they found a 17-year-old male stabbed in the groin. They believe it happened during an argument with another man.

The teen was rushed to NYC Langone Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Residents and business owners tell News 12 incidents like this do not normally happen in the area.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is still on-going.

Crystal Stiles
3d ago

ppl need to stop saying parents don't raise Godly children because they do,this new generation are a different breed we just need to pray everytime we walk in and out these doors

