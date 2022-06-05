17-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Sheepshead Bay

Police responded to a stabbing near Sheepshead Bay Road and East 16th Street in Brooklyn around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, they found a 17-year-old male stabbed in the groin. They believe it happened during an argument with another man.

The teen was rushed to NYC Langone Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Residents and business owners tell News 12 incidents like this do not normally happen in the area.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is still on-going.