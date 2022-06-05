ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Motorcyclist killed on I-75 as car swerves to avoid fallen MDOT electronic construction sign

By FOX 2 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a motorcyclist was killed on I-75 late Sunday night when a car driving in the lane next to them swerved to avoid a fallen construction sign...

Ronald
3d ago

I gave up my motorcycle years ago for safety concerns riding on the expressway. Accidents unfortunately involving motorcyclists usually are never good. The open road as I was very fond of riding my motorcycle on is too dangerous. Sad news for the family.

PoorOldGranny
3d ago

What would be a fender-bender in a car is often fatal to a biker. Probably shouldn't be riding a motorcycle on the highway at night.

