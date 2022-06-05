ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Forest Service reminds to “Be Bear Aware”

wataugaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (June 2, 2022) — The Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests are receiving reports of bear encounters throughout western North...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Town is Ranked Best Small Town to Visit in 2022

Small towns are my favorite. It’s a way to discover the hidden gems of America and immerse yourself in the state’s culture. These towns are bustling with activity from the birthplace of Paul Bunyan to the original gateway to Yellowstone. According to a new report from the Smithsonian...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
Asheville, NC
Pets & Animals
WCNC

VERIFY | Yes, North Carolina has limits on window tints for your car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As warmer weather settles in the Carolinas, many people are looking for ways to stay cool. Tinted windows on your car can help cut down on the heat. Wayne Sulkey emailed the Verify team about tinted windows, saying he thought North Carolina had a law banning deeply tinted windows.
POLITICS
cbs17

Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Autoblog

North Carolina bill seeks to end the scourge of free EV chargers

North Carolina appears to be at war with itself over EV charging in the state. As spotted by Clean Technica, Representative Keith Kidwell and three other sponsors introduced House Bill 1049, called "Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations." That's the short title, the short summary being that Kidwell and company believe everyone needs to be aware of "free" EV charging or receive the same benefits, no matter what kind of car they drive. The first section states, "Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Bears#Bearwise Org
WFMY NEWS2

Rise in bear encounters at NC campsites

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is a bear sighting in Stokesdale County. Visitors to national forests in western North Carolina are being warned that bears are getting close to humans and even circling campsites. The Charlotte Observer reports the U.S. Forest Service issued the warning for Pisgah...
STOKESDALE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Black bear hit, killed in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WLOS.com

COVID-19 cases surge in 5 Western North Carolina counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the mountains, and Buncombe County is now in the CDC's Yellow Alert category. Symptoms with the subvariant are milder compared to other variants. But experts are predicting concerns after summer. "Definitely expect to see surges in fall and winter, and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pets
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tuesday June 7, 2022

081200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 418 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Isolated to...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy