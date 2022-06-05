ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man runs away after ramming South Carolina deputy’s vehicle

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man rammed into a Greenville County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle Saturday morning and then ran away, authorities said.

It happened after deputies responded at 10:25 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle on Shady Tree Drive, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was not hurt in the incident.

Deputies are looking for the man who was wearing a black sweatshirt and shorts and covered in tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

