Man runs away after ramming South Carolina deputy’s vehicle
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man rammed into a Greenville County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle Saturday morning and then ran away, authorities said.
It happened after deputies responded at 10:25 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle on Shady Tree Drive, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was not hurt in the incident.
Deputies are looking for the man who was wearing a black sweatshirt and shorts and covered in tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 4