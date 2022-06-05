Police arrest Markez Anger in connection to shooting death of 18-month-old baby

A Peters man told police his infant son sustained fatal head injuries when he tripped on a grocery bag while carrying the child last month, according to the charges against him. Jordan Clarke, 36, is charged with homicide in connection with the death of the infant, referred to in the...
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the death of a 3-year-old Bedford County toddler who died May 29 as a homicide due to asphyxiation. The examiner’s office said Travis W. Young died at 4 p.m. at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh about 18 hours after he was taken by ambulance to UPMC in Bedford, where he was initially treated May 28 for choking on baby wipes.
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A Washington County father is facing charges in the death of his infant son.Peters Township police responded to Jordan Clarke's home on Pleasantview Drive in Peters Township on May 23 for a report of a baby that was not breathing, the criminal complaint said.When they arrived Clarke, the baby's father, told officers he had caught his foot on a plastic grocery bag while trying to make a bottle and fell with the 11-week-old child in his arms, investigators said. Clarke's father and sister, who live in the same home, said they did not see him fall...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Questions are swirling about a video posted online that shows a North Versailles police officer shouting obscenities at a driver following a hit-and-run crash involving his family.hat officer is still on the job, but he's facing an emergency hearing Wednesday. KDKA spoke to one of the township commissioners who hadn't previously seen the video. After she sent it to him, his initial response was, "I'm shocked." "What's the matter with you?" the North Versailles police officer said to the woman in the video. The video started with the driver on the ground with her hands behind her...
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people with alleged connections to the Pagan's Motorcycle Gang have been arrested, according to the Bethel Park Police Department.A search warrant was issued to a house on Highland Circle in Bethel Park, where the suspects were living, and officers later discovered weapons, drugs and explosive devices.The Allegheny County Police Department Bomb Squad and the ATF were able to safely remove the explosives.Police also found a notebook that indicated homemade explosives were distributed to other club members. Joseph Roberts, Christine Niedermeyer, and Steven Albertson have been charged with 11 counts of weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, and drug possession/paraphernalia charges, police said.
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mother of an accused drug dealer in Altoona has been arrested after police say she was the ‘middle man’ between her daughter and two police informants. On April 20, an informant went to police about money owed to Stephanie Weyandt. A controlled buy was set up with police and two […]
LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 49-year-old woman fell asleep while driving before a crash in Fayette County. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday on High Street in Luzerne Township. Police said the woman fell asleep and her vehicle went off the road, over a small...
A man accused of setting a fire at his home on Bricelyn Street in 1995 that killed three Pittsburgh firefighters continues to claim his innocence. But on Wednesday, after fighting for 27 years, Greg Brown Jr. entered a guilty plea, finally bringing the case to conclusion. Brown, 44, entered what...
A Perry South man will serve four to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to shooting his girlfriend and killing her unborn child on Tuesday. Andrai Russell, 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Russell was already charged...
(File Photo of US Federal Court in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that 35-year-old Brandon Washington A former resident of Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhood pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense before United States District Judge Robert Colville.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is being accused of exposing herself to another minor after already facing prior charges for allegedly showing nude images of herself to a 9 and 10-year-old. The Conemaugh Township School District told police that a girl came forward and said she was touched inappropriately by 19-year-old Tori Bloxsom. […]
DuBois State Police responded to the following calls:. DuBois-based State Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle along Donahue Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County. According to police, the complainant was able to capture pictures of the vehicle, the suspect, and another unknown involved individual. Through investigation, it was...
A man has died after he was crushed between a trailer and a loading dock in western Pennsylvania, police say. Emergency crews were called to a report of a man pinned behind a trailer in the 400 block of Nixon Road, Cheswick, Harmar Township around 10:41 a.m. on Monday, June 6, according to a release by Allegheny County police.
Pittsburgh police are asking the public’s help identifying three suspects who may be involved in a series of home burglaries and vehicle break-ins in Brookline last month. At 4:30 a.m. May 27, police report an area of the neighborhood was targeted with several thefts from several residences and vehicles.
A Greensburg man is being held without bail after police said he slipped out of handcuffs Saturday at the city station and walked out of the building, according to court papers. Gerald V. Leonard, 59, is charged with escape. He had been taken into custody on an unrelated bench warrant...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Cheswick man is wanted on several charges, accused of animal cruelty and neglect. John Anthony Wells, 23, is accused of leaving his dog without care for at least three weeks. A warrant has been has been requested for his arrest; it includes two counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of aggravated cruelty and four counts of neglect.
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her Pennsylvania home, police say. Mahayla Shannon was reported as missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to Pittsburgh police's Special Victims Unit. She was last seen in Pittsburgh's Zone 1, police say. She is described as being 5'1" tall with...
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: She was found safe. Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, she was last seen at around 11 p.m. Sunday night. She is 5′1″, and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked...
A New Florence man previously acquitted of killing a police officer and now charged with assaults against law enforcement officials insisted in court on Monday he had no interest in delaying his upcoming trial. Ray A. Shetler Jr. 37, issued instructions to push ahead with his scheduled trial in June...
Comments / 0