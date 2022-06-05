ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Anna Valencia, Sidney Moore, secretary of state candidates, seek to replace Jesse White

By Kay Cesinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWnQS_0g1AWT0S00 Six candidates -- two Republicans and four Democrats are seeking to replace Secretary of State Jesse White.

In recent weeks, ABC7 Chicago has spoken with four of those people. On Sunday, ABC7 spoke with the final two, Democrats Sidney Moore and Anna Valencia.

Since 2017, Valencia has been the Chicago city clerk. Previously, she worked on campaigns including those of Sen. Dick Durbin and Congressman Mike Quigley. And she was the director of Legislative Counsel and Government Affairs in the Chicago Mayor's Office.

"One of the top priorities as secretary of state is I want to make sure that we're continuing to modernize and put online services, just like I've done here as city clerk for the last four years."

Sidney Moore and Anna Valencia, secretary of state candidates, discussed what they would do if they were elected to the Illinois position.

Valencia said, if elected, she would be the first woman and woman of color to serve as secretary of state.

"I want to make sure again we're putting services online, getting people in and out quickly. We know the pandemic has really touched government in a way that we weren't prepared for. And so I'm very excited to build on that foundation Secretary White has laid. I want to do an online portal, a one-stop shop where you could have a mobile app on your phone, you could use e-forms, use an electronic signature, pay online and renew your driver's license, register a business, register a vehicle, all that in a one-stop shop."

Democrat Sidney Moore grew up in Joliet, lives in Homewood and said he's "always had a passion for working to improve" his community. Moore is currently the executive director of a nonprofit that raises money to support health organizations and areas hit by disasters and combat hunger.

Sidney Moore and Anna Valencia, secretary of state candidates, discussed what they would do if they were elected to the Illinois position.

He said some of his top priorities, if elected, would be to "expand tech, the other one would be to strengthen our voting rights."

Moore said some of the biggest concerns he's heard from people regarding the secretary of state's office are in regards to high fees.

He cited Michigan, where the secretary of state is using self-service stations for residents to renew their license, ID or vehicle registration as something Illinois should consider.

Comments / 2

#Secretary Of State#Voting Rights#Democrats#Democratic Candidates#Republicans
