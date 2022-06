PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A Washington County father is facing charges in the death of his infant son.Peters Township police responded to Jordan Clarke's home on Pleasantview Drive in Peters Township on May 23 for a report of a baby that was not breathing, the criminal complaint said.When they arrived Clarke, the baby's father, told officers he had caught his foot on a plastic grocery bag while trying to make a bottle and fell with the 11-week-old child in his arms, investigators said. Clarke's father and sister, who live in the same home, said they did not see him fall...

