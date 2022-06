The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their series with the Chicago White Sox after falling 4-0 in the opener and look to snap a three-game losing streak. Tony Gonsolin again tries to be the stopper as he makes his 11th start of the season and first career appearance against the White Sox. The 28-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular thus far as he enters play with a 6-0 record, 1.59 ERA, 3.04 FIP and 0.88 WHIP over 51 innings pitched.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO