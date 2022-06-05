ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, MI

State champions abound, four bring home state crowns

By Jim Lahde
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to go out is as the best. As in No. 1, numero uno, state champion. Four mid-Michigan senior student-athletes closed the final chapters of their respective prep careers out Saturday by winning individual state championships at the season-ending MHSAA state finals. As it was Ithaca’s Lani...

www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Sun

Beal City beats Bear Lake, advances to D4 regional final

FRANKFORT – Top-ranked Beal City kept on keeping on Wednesday in Division 4 regional semifinal action from Frankfort. The Aggies (27-2) posted a 5-0 shutout over Bear Lake to advance to Saturday’s Division 4 regional final at Midland Dow where they will square off versus Fowler at 10 a.m.
FRANKFORT, MI
Morning Sun

Softball Primer: Breckenridge, Ithaca and SHA ready for regionals

Into regionals and hopefully beyond. Three mid-Michigan prep softball teams will compete in the regional round on Saturday in Breckenridge, Ithaca and Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy. All three won district titles last weekend en route to the regional round. Thus, here’s a look at the regional specifics. Ithaca...
BRECKENRIDGE, MI
MLive.com

Bay County Sports Hall of Fame announces induction Class of 2022

BAY CITY, MI – Eric Devendorf gave his hometown a long-awaited basketball star. A community that has had more basketball heartache than basketball heroes, Bay City rallied around its first phenom in nearly a generation when Devendorf splashed onto the scene at Bay City Central in 2002. And it rallied behind him again with his election to the Bay County Sports Hall of Fame.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State AD Alan Haller on alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium, Big Ten changes, more

East Lansing — When Alan Haller travels with the football team, the Michigan State athletic director rarely spends time in the suite he’s typically provided. Instead, he’s on the sidelines, walking around the stadiums, soaking up every aspect of the gameday experience he can. It’s something he did last fall, his first as Michigan State’s AD, and something he did before that in his other administrative roles with the Spartans’ athletics department.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Carson City, MI
City
Hudsonville, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Kent City, MI
City
Ithaca, MI
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: Highs in the 70s this week

High temperatures will mainly be between 70° and 75° for the week ahead and the second weekend of June. These values are cooler than normal for early June given that the normal high temperatures are between 77° and 79° for this timeframe. Lows are likely to be in the lower-50s most, if not all week, which is also a tad below normal. It’s looking like a week to keep the air conditioner turned off with both comfortable afternoons and pleasant sleeping weather. Today, showers and thunderstorms are likely, with highs in the lower-70s. We should see skies clear out Tuesday morning and give way to a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon with a repeat high near 72°. Wednesday will be our other chance for rain this week. Beyond that, dry weather is favored Thursday through Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Here is the latest 7-day forecast graphic:
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Anniversary of Michigan’s deadliest tornado

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sixty-nine years ago Wednesday, on June 8, 1953, Michigan experienced the deadliest tornado in state history. The tornado resulted in 116 fatalities and 844 injuries. This is the most tornado fatalities ever from a single tornado in Michigan and it was the most fatalities in the U.S. from a single tornado until the Joplin, Missouri tornado of 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champions#Sacred Heart#Shot Put#Mhsaa#Purdue#Irish#Cmu#Sha#D4
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Woman, 73, Tackles 1,161 Mi. of the North Country Trail

Need some inspiration to get off of your couch and out into nature? Here it is. This is Judy Conrad, a 73-year-old Michigander who just accomplished something pretty amazing. She successfully hiked Michigan's North Country Trail. You know, just a quick one thousand one hundred and sixty-one miles. No big deal (please read with sarcasm).
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

The 5 Best Trees to Plant in Your Southwest Michigan Yard

A recent article from the Detroit News highlighted a new initiative by the state of Michigan to help combat climate change. The initiative was originally launched on Arbor Day of this year and has been named the Mi Trees campaign. The goal? To plant 50 million trees across the state by 2030. It's a hefty goal which is why they are encouraging Michigan residents to plant trees wherever they have room. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Has One Of The Best French Fries In America

When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
HometownLife.com

She was a perfect student until tragedy struck. After loss, South Lyon East senior perseveres.

When Natalie Rochon’s brother Matthew took his own life, he took a part of his sister with him. “When something crazy happens that shakes up your life, it’s something that sticks with you for the rest of your life,” Natalie Rochon said. “I felt I had lost part of my foundation. My brother was a huge role model to me. He was smart, brave, an outgoing guy. Losing him was losing a part of myself and that foundation.”
SCDNReports

Michigan Teen Saves Two From Drowning In River

Michigan Teen Saves Men From DrowningSCDN photo archives. A Michigan teenager is being hailed as a hero after he saved two men from drowning in a river. Officials say it happened around 4 pm on June 3, when they were dispatched to M60 and N Drive South for a report of a possible drowning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Alma venue to host 4th annual short play event

Local playwrights, choreographers, actors and poets will have an opportunity to show off their skills later this week during the Blush Theater Company’s fourth annual Festival of Short Plays for the Small Stage event. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Highland...
ALMA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy