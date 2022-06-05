Gas tax relief has begun

New York’s tax break on gasoline went into effect on Wednesday, June 1. The state is suspending the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas, which equates to a total discount of 16 cents per gallon through the end of the year. Many counties across New York have also...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - My inbox is full. That's because so many of you have called and emailed with questions and complaints about the gas tax holiday. And this is the complaint I hear most often: Viewers tell me when they go inside the gas station and ask the clerk a question about why the price is what it is, no one is able to explain it. There's a reason for that, folks—it's confusing. And even some folks who've been gas station owners for years had to chat with an accountant to get the numbers straight.
Gas prices are creeping back up again. Consumers watching the price of a gallon of gas have noticed that despite a gas tax holiday initiated by New York State lawmakers- the price of gas is on the way up again. This comes days after the gas tax holiday went into...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Tuesday, the average price of gas in Rochester was $4.86—8 cents higher than it was just yesterday. Many of you have written me with doubts about whether the gas tax savings are being passed on to you, so I’ve been investigating this. There's...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a homeowner in New York state, check your mail. The state has begun mailing out the homeowner tax rebate credit. The one-year program was initiated to provide property tax relief to homeowners in 2022. The checks were originally planned to be sent out in...
One week after New York State implemented their "Gas Tax Holiday" to help ease the price of a gallon of gas, a new record high price for a gallon of gas has been set in Buffalo. According to AAA, the price for a gallon of gas this morning is $4.869...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York has started mailing out homeowner tax rebate checks several months earlier than originally planned. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022. New York is set to spend $2.2 billion...
A 7.1 MW community solar farm has been completed in York, New York. Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project, which was developed by SolarPark Energy. Catalyst Power will handle subscriber acquisition and customer service. The project has already been fully subscribed, the companies said....
Transportation company Leonard’s Express will celebrate the construction of its new warehouse at a ceremony this Thursday. The 144,500-square-foot warehouse in Shortsville, Ontario County is comprised of five 20,000-square-foot rooms, each of which can be temperature-controlled between -10 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Topping-out ceremony planned for Thursday, June 6.
A new report found counties in upstate New York send the most people to prison per capita. The Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) and VOCAL-NY released a report this month that provides greater insight into where people incarcerated in New York State prisons come from- and it’s not just from the big cities as one might expect.
The Seneca Town Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of the Ontario County landfill. The Finger Lakes Times reports the board will hear from a non-profit group called Causewave Community Partners, which is considering entering into an agreement with the town to begin a conversation on the future of the landfill, operated by Casella Waste Systems. The landfill’s current operations permit expires in 2028. The town wants to know what residents think about whether the landfill should close in 2028. If the landfill closes, the county will likely have to find a place outside the county to dispose of its waste.
After a relatively good weather weekend across the State of New York, the weather has taken a turn for the worse on Tuesday. Monday saw humid conditions with partly sunny skies, but Tuesday features all-day rain with thunderstorms that are passing through Central New York, and pop-up thunderstorms in Western and Upstate New York.
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York’s recently launched mobile sports wagering has generated a record-breaking amount of tax revenue in less than six months, surpassing states that have offered sports wagering for years. According to New York State data, the state has generated over $267 million from sports wagering since January 2022. Mobile sports wagering accounted for $263 million since January 8, and sports wagering at New York’s four commercial casinos made up $4.3 million of total revenue since July 2019. According to reports, New York has collected more in sports wagering revenue in five months than the total revenue any other state has generated over several years. This includes Pennsylvania, which has collected $253 million in sports wagering revenue since November 2018, and New Jersey, which has generated $229 million since June 2018.
New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
The spongy moth is coming back. Previously known as the gypsy moth, the nuisance is expected to return to New York this summer. Trees and foliage could be damaged as result of the passing. The spongy moth is an invasive species that caused damage to leaves and foliage in 2021....
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
Want to go green after death? New York is one step closer to offering its residents more affordable and more sustainable options for their final resting place. According to Talk Death, the environmental impact of funerals and cremations is astounding. Approximately 1.4 million acres of land in the United States alone is currently used for cemeteries. The bodies buried in those 1.4 million acres of land use roughly four million gallons of embalming fluid, which just so happens to be made from carcinogenic chemicals, each and every year.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A Canadian man has been sentenced for scheming elderly victims out of almost $3-million. Martin Hogan, 53, of Montreal was sentenced to serve 111 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday. Between 2015 and 2020, Hogan conspired with multiple co-defendants to defraud seniors using...
Why can't people simply slow down and move over when they see an emergency vehicle? It's not only the safe thing to do, it's the law in New York state. Someone who didn't follow that law ran into the back end of a New York State Police vehicle in the southbound lane of Route 81 in Cicero, near the Route 31 exit.
Comments / 8