Hawley announces Patriot Trip XIII to D.C. for local veterans
3 days ago
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is announcing the resumption of his Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., taking place from September 15 to 18, where veterans and their family members are hosted on a tour throughout the area to visit many historical sites and landmarks erected to...
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 "a dust-up" when answering a question about a controversial tweet from earlier this week. In a tweet on Monday, the 59-year-old questioned why the 2020 riots following...
“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
We're less than four weeks away from the Fourth of July holiday. Technically, the summer season doesn't officially begin until June 21st but considering it's after Memorial Day Weekend, it's basically summer for many of us in Western New York. What do you think of when you hear the 4th...
The highly-anticipated lifestyle hotel The Morrow Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton is set to unveil in NoMa’s 3rd Street District in the fall of 2022. Positioned at the nexus of three of Washington, D.C.’s most dynamic neighborhoods, the hotel’s arrival will enhance NoMa, Union Market and H Street with a new hub for the fast-growing creative community.
A congressional candidate in New York endorsed by a member of House GOP leadership recently shared a Facebook post claiming the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, were false flag operations. Carl Paladino, a Buffalo businessman and former candidate for governor, reposted a conspiracy theory-laced message by...
NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
The refugee population in Buffalo is ever-growing, with many fleeing their home countries and looking to the Queen City to safety. 600 are currently in the process of seeking asylum, but the clock is ticking.
Raytheon Technologies said it will move its global headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area later this year, joining other big aerospace and defense contractors seeking more proximity to the Pentagon, regulators and lawmakers. The world’s second-largest defense company by sales said it plans to expand an existing facility in the...
A host of summery events kicked off this weekend. The Washington Folk Festival was held at Glen Echo Park and Pride Family Day in front of the Smithsonian American Art Museum featured a marching band, an “age-appropriate drag show,” and arts and crafts. On Saturday, Open Streets shut...
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Earlier this month, prospective congressional candidate Carl Paladino both shared on Facebook and sent in an email blast a post that invokes "false flag" conspiracy theories in connection to recent mass shootings in his hometown of Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. "I didn't write it but did carelessly...
Maybe there is something in the water, but we are fortunate to have quite a few people who live in the Western New York area, make their 100th birthday. In fact, in the United States, less than 1% of all Americans reach their centenarian birthday. This morning we learned about...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Folks looking to jet set to the nation’s capital now have that option available here in Eastern North Carolina. The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport made its own history on Saturday afternoon when it welcomed its first American Airlines flight from its new route between Washington D.C. and New Bern.
The National Warplane Museum hosted the 41st annual Geneseo Airshow over the weekend, and there was a lot to take in. The airshow lasted for two days, and while you were there, you could see historic aircrafts, such as the F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, Quicksilver, Mad Max P-51, and you could see flybys with a WWI replica aircraft – just to name a few.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival will take place in Washington, D.C. this month and Mayor Muriel Bowser's office has announced the road closures that will be in place during the event. The three-day Juneteenth festival is anticipated to draw around 40,000 people, according...
Chili – Born August 1937 in Cuba, NY. Passed Monday, June 6, 2022. Survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald McCullough; daughter, Cheryl Ann McCullough; sons, Marc McCullough and Christopher McCullough (Karie); sister, Sandra Brown; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Beverly graduated from Hinsdale Central School in 1955....
History, Location, Period Charm all less than half a block from the Shaw Metro stationThree levels, 3 living units, including a 2 story carriage house make up this classic home that retains its original trim, tile and hardwood floors. For more information: https://www.rachaelremuzzi.com/. Listed by:. Rachel Remuzzi. 703-609-8462. rremuzzi@mcenearney.com.
The cool part about the City of Buffalo is the balance of old and new. There's really no better place for that than the Buffalo River, where the Silo City is. It wasn't that long ago that the area around the silos, where Buffalo RiverWorks is, was nothing more than just old buildings that had been abandoned. It's really changed over the last 10-15 years or so.
If there is one thing we know very well here in Western New York it is snow. And we do get a lot of it, even in the summertime. Sure when the weather warms up, it is not the traditional snow that is cold and wet covering Western New York but it is another kind of white stuff. The Cottonwood seed.
