Over 100 student-athletes have started their summer conditioning with their coaches. All athletes that compete for Batesburg-Leesville High or Middle school teams need to take advantage of the opportunity to get better. All male athletes start at 7:00 am in the gym. (Don’t be late) and female athletes start strength and conditioning at 10:00 am. Check with your sports coach about specific times for certain teams. All athletes must have an up-to-date physical on file in PlanetHS to attend.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO