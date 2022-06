Oscar De La Hoya says there are a number of reasons Golden Boy MMA only had one show, but that the biggest one was UFC President Dana White. “I did that one show,” De La Hoya told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “It was such a great experience. Obviously, it’s not my sport that I know, that I’m knowledgable about, [but] it’s still the fight game. It’s still the same promotion. It’s still — you have fighter, you have the venues, you have pay-per-views, it’s all the same. The business model is all the same. We had the arena jam-packed; pay-per-views didn’t do too well for certain reasons, certain cable operators weren’t working with us, but I think it’s just because I received too much heat from Dana White. That’s literally the bottom line. And also being busy with Golden Boy Promotions, I decided I’m going to stay in my own lane.

UFC ・ 7 HOURS AGO