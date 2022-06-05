Newark-Area Convenience Store Clerk Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Delaware man was taken into custody after he reportedly pointed a BB gun out the window of a vehicle at a Rehoboth business Saturday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Police were called to respond to the parking lot of Port 251, located at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and Lake Avenue, for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were able to quickly apprehend 18-year-old Joseph Ramos, who was inside a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration plates. In Ramos’ possession, police found a replica Smith & Wesson M&P 40 “Military Police” BB gun loaded with metal BBs, brass knuckles, a counterfeit controlled substance believed to be possessed with the intent to sell, a misdemeanor amount of suspected cocaine, a civil amount of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia related to the consumption and sale of illegal drugs.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO