Newark, DE

Newark-Area Convenience Store Clerk Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint

firststateupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark gas station that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:08 a.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the...

firststateupdate.com

firststateupdate.com

Suspects Beat Dollar Tree Employee During Talleyville Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar Tree located in Wilmington, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m., troopers responded to the PNC Bank located at 1 Penn Mart Shopping Center for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank and confronted a teller with a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and the teller complied. The suspect then fled from the bank on foot and was last seen heading eastbound across East Basin Road towards an unknown destination. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 28 at approximately 10:42 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1100 block of Bennett Street. Police made contact with the operator, 27-year-old Cleveland Williams of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 7 grams of marijuana. Police took Williams into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

15-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Shooting at Wilmington’s Canby Park

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with Monday’s shooting incident in Canby Park. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Union Street, in Canby Park, in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 14-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Del. man arrested for strangulation following domestic incident

HARRINGTON, Del. – A domestic incident led to strangulation charges for a Greenwood man on Tuesday, according to police. Officers responded to a residence on Cozy Woods Circle for a reported domestic incident. The victim told police that she and 31-year-old Ronald McBroom had gotten into a verbal altercation when McBroom walked up to her and choked her with his hand. The victim was reportedly holding their infant child when the altercation turned physical.
HARRINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased subject found on the property of the Baywood golf course. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Millsboro, DE, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Teenager shot in Canby Park

A teenager was hospitalized after being shot inside Wilmington's Canby Park Monday evening. Police said the 14-year-old young man was shot on the 600 block of South Union Street at 6:44 p.m. on June 7, 2022, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There was no suspect or...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Man points BB gun out of vehicle at Rehoboth business

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Delaware man was taken into custody after he reportedly pointed a BB gun out the window of a vehicle at a Rehoboth business Saturday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Police were called to respond to the parking lot of Port 251, located at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and Lake Avenue, for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were able to quickly apprehend 18-year-old Joseph Ramos, who was inside a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration plates. In Ramos’ possession, police found a replica Smith & Wesson M&P 40 “Military Police” BB gun loaded with metal BBs, brass knuckles, a counterfeit controlled substance believed to be possessed with the intent to sell, a misdemeanor amount of suspected cocaine, a civil amount of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia related to the consumption and sale of illegal drugs.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

OCPD officer and suspect injured during DUI arrest

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A police officer with the Ocean City Police Department was injured during an arrest of a man who was reportedly driving under the influence. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. Monday. Police say an officer was patrolling the area of 26th Street and Philadelphia Ave when they noticed a speeding car on the northbound side of the highway. The officer says they estimated the car to be going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Millsboro man found dead, investigation underway

MILLSBORO, Del. – An investigation is underway after a Millsboro man was found dead Tuesday evening. At around 5:40 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased individual found on the property of the Baywood Golf Course. Police say the victim, a 65-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
MyChesCo

Kennett Square Man Arrested After Police Investigation

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — A resident of Kennett Square has been arrested and charged for having sexual contact with a minor after an investigation by the Kennett Square Police Department. Authorities state that 25-year-old Jose Garcia-Vega was arrested after Kennett Square Police Officers were dispatched for a report of...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times on Smedley Street, body found on Atlantic Street

20-year-old man critically injured after someone shot him in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Monday. The incident happened on the 3500 block of North Smedley Street just after 8:00 pm. According to police, officers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark gas station that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:08 a.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect produced a handgun, demanded money, and handed the employee a bag to fill. The employee was unable to open the register, so the suspect struck him in the face with the handgun. The suspect then removed an undisclosed number of cigarettes and fled the area on foot towards the rear of the business. The employee was transported to an area hospital for a laceration to the face.
NEWARK, DE

