Celtics ML (-156) - 1 Star. Overall, our model is giving oddsmakers a thumbs up on the spread and moneyline. Per it, there is very little value to be had. Obviously, as someone backing Boston in the series, this is a key pivot game I expected them to take at home. Therefore, I'm not one to argue with a one-star conviction on the Celtics' moneyline. The model believes they win this game 63.7% of the time versus 60.9% implied odds.

