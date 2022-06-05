ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Pops sixth homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Not kicking during minicamp

Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to remain the place kicker in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Texans' Andy Janovich: Coach wants fullback

Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that "odds are" the team will carry a fullback on its active roster in 2022, which could be Janovich, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Carrying a fullback suggests the Texans will be committed to the run, something that new offensive coordinator...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Titans' Tommy Hudson: Carted off field at OTAs

Hudson suffered a leg injury a Tuesday's training session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. The tight end went down on a pass route, injuring his left leg and ultimately being carted off by the training staff Tuesday. The cart is never a good sign and more information on Hudson's injury will likely be provided in the near future.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Back at practice

James (Achilles) is practicing Wednesday after missing OTAs, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. James hasn't seen NFL action since 2019 after opting out due to COVID-19 in 2020 and then missing the 2021 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles. After he knocks some rust off this offseason, he should be able to provide the Ravens with depth behind Morgan Moses at right tackle in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Injures knee at practice

Smith was helped to the locker room after he appeared to sustain an injury to his right knee Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's a tough break for Smith, who only appeared in two games during his rookie season. Jacksonville's linebacking corps is very much in flux after the team lost starters Myles Jack and Damien Wilson to free agency, added Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in this year's draft and signed Foye Oluokun to a massive contract in March, but Smith's place in the new mix largely may depend on the severity of this injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Chris Carson: Not at minicamp

Carson (neck) wasn't present at the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Carson is recovering from November neck surgery and wasn't expected to be on the field for the OTAs or minicamp. Head coach Pete Carroll has stated that the team won't know whether Carson will be medically cleared until he handles contact, which won't be until training camp. Fantasy managers should avoid Carson outside of deeper leagues. His injury is cause for plenty of concern and the crowded running back room will limit his upside if he's ultimately cleared.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

