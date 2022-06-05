ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Mashes 14th homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

White Sox Hang On 6-5 to Take the Series in Tampa

The Chicago White Sox offense finally showed signs of life with early scoring in the first and second innings on Sunday. The six runs in the first two frames were all that was needed to take game three and the series. Starter Lucas Giolito made the most of his start despite struggling with his command. However, a defensive miscue in the sixth inning opened the door for the Tampa Bay Rays.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brewers closer Josh Hader's scoreless streak ends against Phillies via back-to-back homers

Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader tied an MLB record with 40 consecutive scoreless appearances, but the Philadelphia Phillies didn't allow him to get to 41. On Tuesday night, Hader was brought in with a 2-1 lead and an opportunity for his 19th save of the year. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm promptly ended that hope with a 426-foot blast over the wall in left center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 4, Dodgers 0: Kopech dominant; Pollock gets revenge

Michael Kopech’s brilliant outing paved the way for a combined five-hit shutout and the White Sox’ third consecutive victory. The right-handed starter was dominant all evening, allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. On the offensive end, AJ Pollock got his long-awaited revenge against his former club with a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning. Jake Burger immediately followed with an RBI double of his own, while Reese McGuire padded the lead not long after with a run-scoring single.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Clubs three-run homer

Votto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks. The veteran first baseman started the scoring with a three-run shot during the opening frame, and he also came around to score on Tyler Stephenson's homer during the eighth inning. Votto extended his hit streak to six games and has gone 7-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs during that span.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Blows save, suffers loss

Hader (0-1) got the loss Tuesday after he blew a save, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two versus the Phillies. Hader was called upon to protect a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth, but he surrendered a game-tying solo homer to Alec Bohm to open the frame. He later gave up another solo shot to Matt Vierling with one out in the frame. The blown save was his first of the season and the earned runs were his first allowed since last July. Ultimately, even the best players have off days and Hader will rebound just fine from this difficult appearance. His 18 saves on the campaign are tied with Taylor Rogers for the most in the league and he owns a microscopic 0.96 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 18.2 innings this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Rocked for five runs

Ramirez recorded just two outs and surrendered five runs on five hits and a walk during his relief appearance in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Reds. Ramirez served up two of the Reds' five home runs on the night, with both Tommy Pham and Tyler Stephenson taking him deep. Through his first three appearances in June, Ramirez has pitched 2.1 innings while allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks. The Diamondbacks are unlikely to entrust him with high-leverage work anytime soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage

Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Clubs 12th homer

Soler went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Nationals. The 30-year-old slugger took Andres Machado deep in the fourth inning, part of the Marlins' second five-run frame of the night. Soler appears to be coming out of his early-season funk, slashing .273/.385/.636 over his last 12 games with four of his 12 homers on the year.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Leading off Tuesday

Mendick will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Mendick will get a second consecutive look out of the leadoff spot while he starts at shortstop for the sixth time in the last seven games. He's gotten on bace at an excellent .444 clip since taking hold of a regular role May 31, so Mendick looks poised to hold down everyday at-bats until the White Sox get Tim Anderson (groin) back from the injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: On bench Tuesday

Garcia is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Garcia will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup after he went 3-for-16 with two runs and three strikeouts over his last four games. Danny Mendick will start at shortstop and lead off.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH

