Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Mashes 14th homer

Hader (0-1) got the loss Tuesday after he blew a save, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two versus the Phillies. Hader was called upon to protect a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth, but he surrendered a game-tying solo homer to Alec Bohm to open the frame. He later gave up another solo shot to Matt Vierling with one out in the frame. The blown save was his first of the season and the earned runs were his first allowed since last July. Ultimately, even the best players have off days and Hader will rebound just fine from this difficult appearance. His 18 saves on the campaign are tied with Taylor Rogers for the most in the league and he owns a microscopic 0.96 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 18.2 innings this season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO