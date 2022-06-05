ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Hit hard in loss to O's

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McKenzie (3-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings as the Guardians fell 5-4 to the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage

Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, MD
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Wednesday's start postponed

Stroman won't start as scheduled Wednesday at Baltimore since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday's game was postponed following a lengthy rain delay, and it will be made up in mid-August. The Cubs have a scheduled day off Thursday, and it's unclear when Stroman will next take the mound, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, since Wade Miley (shoulder) and Matt Swarmer are poised to start Friday and Saturday, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: On bench Wednesday

Nola is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated starts over the past 13 games, and that trend will continue Wednesday after Nola went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a strikeout during Tuesday's contest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues making progress

Lewis (concussion) has begun working on his conditioning by ramping up his heart rate on a stationary bike, but he remains without a firm return date, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The uptick in activity is encouraging considering he's been experiencing prolonged concussion symptoms. However, Lewis has yet to resume...
SEATTLE, WA
#Guardians#The Hits#Orioles#Era
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Back with big-league club

Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base Wednesday against the Red Sox. The 31-year-old was demoted to Triple-A in mid-May but will rejoin the Angels on Wednesday with Luis Rengifo headed to the paternity list. Mayfield has appeared in 20 MLB games this season and has a .220/.270/.322 slash line with one home run, six RBI and one stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Hits snag in recovery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Goes deep Monday

Voit went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in a loss to the Mets. The Padres trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning before Voit made things interesting with a three-run shot to center field. The Mets bounced back with four runs of their own in the following frame to put the game out of reach. Despite the loss, Voit continued a recent resurgence that has seen him slash .333/.355/.567 over his past seven games. Strikeouts remain a problem for the slugger, however, as he has fanned 11 times while taking only one walk over that span.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: Rejoins parent club

The Pirates recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Fletcher rejoins the Pirates for the first time since early May, when he was up with the big club for just one day while serving as the 27th man for the Bucs' doubleheader with the Tigers. Since returning to the minors, Fletcher has produced an 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Indianapolis bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA

