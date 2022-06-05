ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Starting Sunday against Giants

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Garrett is starting Sunday's game against the Giants. He was on the taxi squad and is...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Andy Janovich: Coach wants fullback

Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that "odds are" the team will carry a fullback on its active roster in 2022, which could be Janovich, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Carrying a fullback suggests the Texans will be committed to the run, something that new offensive coordinator...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Set to undergo back surgery

Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Suffers knee injury

Hamilton suffered a knee injury at Tuesday's training session, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The wide receiver went down with a right knee injury at Tuesday's organized team activity, drawing over the training staff. There's no official word on his exact injury quite yet, but more information will likely come in the near future. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Texans in the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL that he suffered last May.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Back at practice

James (Achilles) is practicing Wednesday after missing OTAs, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. James hasn't seen NFL action since 2019 after opting out due to COVID-19 in 2020 and then missing the 2021 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles. After he knocks some rust off this offseason, he should be able to provide the Ravens with depth behind Morgan Moses at right tackle in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Not kicking during minicamp

Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to remain the place kicker in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Promoted, starting Tuesday

Montero was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and is starting at third base against the Giants on Tuesday. The 23-year-old went 2-for-4 during his big-league debut in early May while briefly up with the Rockies, and he'll rejoin the major-league club ahead of Tuesday's contest. Montero was promoted to the Triple-A level during the 2021 campaign and has a .301/.374/.528 slash line with 17 home runs and 51 RBI in 76 games between the two seasons. Ryan McMahon should remain Colorado's primary third baseman, but Montero should see some time there while also receiving some at-bats at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Injures knee at practice

Smith was helped to the locker room after he appeared to sustain an injury to his right knee Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's a tough break for Smith, who only appeared in two games during his rookie season. Jacksonville's linebacking corps is very much in flux after the team lost starters Myles Jack and Damien Wilson to free agency, added Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in this year's draft and signed Foye Oluokun to a massive contract in March, but Smith's place in the new mix largely may depend on the severity of this injury.
NFL

