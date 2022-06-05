Mythic Press creates ‘Saint Francis Strong’ T-Shirt to benefit families of victims

TULSA, Okla. — Mythic Press has partnered with Saint Francis Hospital and 918 Crime Stoppers to help raise money for the families of the victims of Wednesday’s shooting by offering a “Saint Francis Strong” T-Shirt.

Mythic Owner Allison Cunningham said when the tragedy happened - she wanted to help.

“Nobody wants to sit idly by - but we don’t know what else we can do besides thoughts and prayers - which are always appreciated - but we wanted to be able to do a little bit more than that,” She said.

She got a call from Karen Gilbert with Crimestoppers on Thursday. Gilbert says they wasted no time putting together the details.

“Within the next three hours after that first phone call we were sitting in an office at Mythic Press,” she said.

Together the partnership came up with a t-shirt that began flying off the shelves.

The shop said that $12 of each shirt will go to the Saint Francis Strong fund with the Tulsa Community Foundation.

The fund is used to provide support and resources for the victim’s families and employees.

“We’ve done a lot of these t-shirt fundraisers over the past 4 years - and what I learned from that is we have a really philanthropic community,” said Cunningham.

She said they’ve sold over two thousand T-shirts so far -meaning around $35,000 in donations for the fund.

“It shows that we’re resilient - and in the face in terrible things that happen - we’re quick to rebuild,” said Cunningham.

The shop said the shirts will begin shipping mid-June.

