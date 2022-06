Mike Evans passed away on April 26, 2022 at the age of 58, in his hometown of Auburn, WA. A lifelong resident of Auburn, Mike graduated from Auburn High School in 1983 and stayed local to raise his children and pursue his career. He proudly served 30 years at Boeing where he was a fuel systems engineer. Mike worked hard to achieve professional success, and was incredibly proud of his career. He retired in 2020 and carried memories of his successes, work-related travel, and the incredible friendships he built at Boeing with him right up to the end.

