ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Schools hold first job fair

By Aynae Simmons
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmx88_0g1ARgi400

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–Fayette County Schools held their first job fair for the community.

The school system is on the search for substitute teachers, aides, custodians, cooks, bus drivers, and more.

Saturday, June 4, 2022, the administration held interviews and took applications for positions posted at the fair.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Denece Dial, Director of Personnel with Fayette County Schools said these jobs are just as important to them.

“We are trying just to build our workforce. For whenever our regularly employed have to be out or absent. We need people to step into those roles to be able to operate our educational system to the best of its ability,” Dial said.

Dial added they will also hold a job fair on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Fayette County Board of Education Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

West Virginia charter schools anticipate about 1,500 students this fall

West Virginia’s first charter schools continue moving toward opening this fall, with about 1,500 students anticipated for four schools. That translates to about $9 million to $11 million in state support, said Adam Kissel, chairman of the West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board. “That compares to the other 99...
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Health department: Kanawha County reaches 50K COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) announced Kanawha County reached 50,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD Health Officer and Executive Director, said the health department is concerned about the persistence of COVID-19 in local communities. “Each of these cases represents a […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County high school receives grant to add to agriculture program

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)– Montcalm High School received word they will be awarded $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program. Teachers Amanda Feldes and Sarah Krondon from Montcalm High School submitted the grant application to build a greenhouse for students to grow plants year-round. Students will learn to farm sustainably for their families, how to […]
MONTCALM, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Fayetteville, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County Schools talk students’ declining mental health

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District held a three-day summit for teachers that started Tuesday and one topic of discussion was mental health.  This comes after the mental health of many students declined throughout COVID-19. Discussions included the importance of building relationships and providing a comfortable environment. The summit also went into […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mabscott/Beckley boundary shifts as annexation sees approval

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission met Tuesday morning for its regular session, the agenda of which included a hearing pertaining to a local property annexation. The annexation in question refers to that of a piece of land which sits on the Beckley/Mabscott boundary, for which the...
MABSCOTT, WV
The Lima News

Shawnee school superintendent indicted in Gallia County

HIGHLAND COUNTY – Jude Meyers, superintendent of Shawnee Local Schools, was indicted Monday in Gallia County on 14 felony charges and one misdemeanor count that allege he used his position as former superintendent of the Gallia County Local School District for personal gain and to benefit his son. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Board Of Education#Wvns#Fayette County Schools#Dial
wvpublic.org

Opportunity Re-Opens That Helps Employers Find Workforce In W.Va.

A program developed to train business owners to support employees in recovery is accepting applications for the third round of training. The Communities of Healing recovery-to-work program helps employers create a space that’s recovery friendly. The idea is to address the stigma that surrounds hiring people in recovery. It’s...
ECONOMY
cardinalnews.org

Why Southwest Virginia Community College is adding housing

It seems appropriate that Tommy Wright would be the first community college president in Virginia to build housing for students. He has 25 years of experience in student housing, first as an undergraduate at Middle Tennessee State University, where Wright was a resident adviser responsible for a floor of students.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Former commissioner and city councilman dies at 88

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Longtime local government official Gary Bunn has died. He was 88. Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya on Tuesday released the following statement about Bunn, a former commissioner in Cabell County and a former Huntington City councilman:. “Gary Bunn was a long-time public servant at...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Gov. Justice awards over $2 million in child advocacy grant funds

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Annual child advocacy grants are once again underway across the state. Governor Justice announced today that he is awarding up to $2,118,685 in child advocacy grant program funds for 22 different projects. As a way to address the growing child abuse and neglect cases, these...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Juneteenth event comes back to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Juneteenth is a day set aside to recognize and celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States. Residents in Bluefield plan to celebrate for two days. The second annual Freedom and Heritage Celebration plans to commemorate African American heritage. All of the fun starts on Monday, June 20 featuring a DJ, food […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police and Fire Pension Boards file lawsuit against the state

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police and Fire Pension Boards announced they filed a lawsuit against the Municipal Pension Oversight Board Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. The boards claim the oversight board is overstepping its role. Teresa Toriseva, the lead attorney for the Beckley Fire and Police Pension Boards said the state is requiring the boards […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards paving contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five paving projects are among six construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Friday, June 3, 2022. Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Bulltown to Falls Mill Road, with a bid of $817,793.38. (Braxton County)
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Fayette County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced Monday that distribution times...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy