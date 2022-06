Grand Rapids has established itself as a city on the rise, growing its supply of eateries, businesses, art, and as of late, gun violence. Around 12:15 a.m. on June 5, four local men became victims of gun violence. One man died at the scene, and the others were rushed to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred on Pearl St. NW, between Monroe and Ottawa, according to Wood TV 8. Details as to the identity of the shooter(s) have not yet been released and no arrests have been made.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO