Florida man and woman seriously injured after crashing during sex act

Yahoo/WPLG Local 10

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man receiving intimate services from his passenger lost focus of the road and crashed head-on into a FedEx truck last Thursday.

The driver and passenger were seriously injured in the crash while occupants of the FedEx truck reportedly faced no injuries.

According to the report, the driver and passenger were heading northbound on North Ocean Boulevard when the driver became distracted by the sexual deeds that his passenger was performing and swerved into the southbound lane crashing into the FedEx truck.

According to the report, both the driver and passenger were treated at the scene for lower-body injuries.

The injuries reportedly do not appear to be reproductively catastrophic.

No further information is known at this time.

