Team Iowa heads to Orlando for Special Olympics USA games

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Special Olympics Iowa team are on their to the 2022 Special Olympics US games in Orlando, Florida. The team departed the Des Moines International Airport Saturday morning to cheers from fans, family, and friends.

Team Iowa will be competing in 11 of the 19 Olympic-type sports that are offered. Those sports include track and field, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, intercollegiate unified basketball, powerlifting, swimming, and tennis.

The team consists of 76 athletes and unified partners, 23 coaches, and 11 staff members from across the state.

The Special Olympics USA Games are held every four years. This year the games will bring together more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. There will be over 30 events held across Orlando. The games will be centered at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.

The 2022 games will begin on June 5th and will end on June 12th.

