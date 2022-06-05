ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Team Iowa heads to Orlando for Special Olympics USA games

By Natasha Keicher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Wfpp_0g1AP4WF00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Special Olympics Iowa team are on their to the 2022 Special Olympics US games in Orlando, Florida. The team departed the Des Moines International Airport Saturday morning to cheers from fans, family, and friends.

Team Iowa will be competing in 11 of the 19 Olympic-type sports that are offered. Those sports include track and field, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, intercollegiate unified basketball, powerlifting, swimming, and tennis.

X’s defeat Railcats for season-best three game win streak

The team consists of 76 athletes and unified partners, 23 coaches, and 11 staff members from across the state.

The Special Olympics USA Games are held every four years. This year the games will bring together more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. There will be over 30 events held across Orlando. The games will be centered at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.

The 2022 games will begin on June 5th and will end on June 12th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school baseball and softball highlights and scores (6-7-22)

High School Baseball ScoresSergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Sioux City North 2Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15, Sioux City North 1Cherokee 13, Manson-NW Webster 2Hinton 15, Lawton-Bronson 0MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Spirit Lake 6Unity Christian 6, Trinity Christian 0Estherville-Lincoln Central 10, GTRA 0Spencer 11, Pocahontas Area 1Sioux City East 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0Sioux City East 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 3Kingsley-Pierson […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school baseball coaches association rankings 6-6-22

2022 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – Week 3  (June 6th) Next Rankings will be released on June 13th Class 1A 1.  Remsen, St. Mary’s   (12-0) 2.  Newman Catholic, Mason City   (12-3) 3.  North Linn   (11-0) 4.  New London   (6-0)    5.  Kee, Lansing   (13-2) 6.  Lisbon   (7-1) 7.  Don Bosco   (10-1) 8.  South Winneshiek   (7-0) 9.  Ankeny Christian   (10-0) […]
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Monday, June 6 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics Usa#The Special Olympics Iowa#Espn#Walt Disney World Resort#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
QuadCities.com

Martina McBride Coming To Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino

The Country Artist Martina McBride is set to perform in the Event Center on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.! Tickets are available here starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6: https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/. Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 23 million albums to date, which includes 20...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy