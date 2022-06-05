ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Daulton Varsho leading off for Arizona on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against...

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
Nomar Mazara starting on Monday for Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Mazara is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. Our models project Mazara for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gary Payton II (elbow) questionable for Warriors' Wednesday Game 3 matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 6/7/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
Alek Thomas sitting for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Thomas will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat sixth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. numberFire's models project Luplow for 12.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tarik Skubal on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 9.0 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
Jake Hager batting eighth for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hager will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hager for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aquino will move to the bench on Wednesday with TJ Friedl starting in right field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. numberFire's models project Friedl for 9.7 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
Cincinnati's Nick Senzel scratched on Wednesday, Aristides Aquino to start

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aristides Aquino will start in right field and bat eighth after Senzel was held out with a back ailment. Per Baseball Savant on 41 batted balls this season, Aquino has recorded a 12.2% barrel rate...
CINCINNATI, OH
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 10.9 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Diaz will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Brian Serven returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 6.9 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
Giants' Brandon Crawford batting fifth on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Crawford will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Thairo Estrada moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Aramis Garcia catching for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will catch for left-hander Mike Minor on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Tyler Stephenson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman batting second on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gorman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Edmundo Sosa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gorman for 9.1 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

