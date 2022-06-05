ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Crews respond to residential fire in Portsmouth

By Dana Hazzard
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Portsmouth Saturday night.

According to dispatch, crews were called to the 3900 block Winchester Drive at 8:46 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home. The interior of the residence was significantly damaged.

After investigating, Portsmouth Fire Marshals found an electrical short was the cause of the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjLGO_0g1AOQ4b00
    Residential Fire on Winchester Drive
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXRnp_0g1AOQ4b00
    Residential Fire on Winchester Drive

The resident made it out safely and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

