If you enjoy a good scare you may be interested to know that True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 is now available on Xbox and if you are new to the series a free demo is available to try out before you part with your hard own cash. Although the game is only priced at $9 for Xbox. Check out the trailer embedded below to learn more about the point-and-click adventure which is already been available on PC via Steam. “True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 is the sequel to one of the best rated horror escape games, acclaimed for its story and the atmosphere of horror mystery.”

