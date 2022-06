If the Federal Council and President Putin greenlight the proposal, digital currencies will be illegal to be used as a means of settlement on Russia’s territory. The head of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber (State Duma) – Anatoly Aksakov – presented legislation focused on cryptocurrencies and their employment inside Russia’s borders. If the bill gets approved, “digital financial actives” (DFA) won’t be accepted as a means of payment for any type of products or services inside the country.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO