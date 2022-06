COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Several state agencies on Thursday will conduct a full-scale hurricane lane reversal exercise to test evacuation plans for coastal areas. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), and other state and local agencies will participate in the exercise, which will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO