Take a swim with a penguin at Barn Hill Preserve’s newest exhibit
By Bria Gremillion
WAFB
3 days ago
ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - There’s a brand new exhibit at Barn Hill Preserve featuring some very special friends!. On Thursday, June 2, the hands-on zoological park announced their newest educational experience:...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Like much of the New Orleans tourism industry, the Audubon Nature Institute was an early victim of the pandemic. As tourism numbers crashed, Audubon announced layoffs and the temporary closure of its insectarium. Now, an all-new facility dedicated to the world of bugs is taking shape on...
Jambalaya runs in the veins of the Thacker family. Tanil Thacker’s great-grandfather competed in the very first “World Jambalaya Championship” at the Jambalaya festival, a tradition her and her husband, Koby, continue to this day. Starting in 2009, though, the family tradition became bigger — and smaller...
Where to begin with so many flavors on a sno-ball menu? Not only that, some are covered with condensed milk, stuffed with ice cream or topped by whipped cream. And all offer cool, sweet relief from Louisiana's sweltering summer heat. So, buying a sno-ball is a no-brainer at this time of year.
Baton Rouge Gallery — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you are missing the Kentucky Derby day party vibes, this event is for you. The Bourbon and Bowties: Juleps in June edition mixer is taking place this Saturday, June 11th at the Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art. Expect a day party like no other. Wear your sundresses, linen suits, and even your favorite fascinator or hat and have a groovy evening out with mature professionals in Baton Rouge.
Livingston Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Cajun Country Jam festival includes food, music and a car show. Grab your lawn chairs and head over to Pards North Park on 30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs. This is a FREE event that features live music from Tracy Byrd, Wayne Toups, Thomas Cain, Parish County Line, Chase Tyler Band and more. The car show is by Southern Muscle - American Car & Truck Club. There will be more than 20 food trucks including Espresso Geaux, Aspen Shaved Ice, Off The Hook, Mister Taco, Cayenne Seafood, Mr. Milkshake, Fab’s Southern Kitchen and more. The event begins at 11am. The music starts at noon all will last all day. Tracy Byrd will take the stage at 9pm. This is a rain or shine event.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge (BREC) is seeking volunteers to participate in two litter clean ups in Baton Rouge. The two clean ups will be at Monte Sano Bayou and Scotlandville. The team cleaning up at Monte Sano Bayou will...
Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard. Summer hours: noon to 1 p.m. When I first thought of Baton Rouge Classic lunches, I’ll confess that I didn’t think I would be going to a school for lunch. I was shortsighted back then and have learned the error of my ways, thanks to Robyn Merrick, Southern University’s vice president of external affairs. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, “Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice.”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While statistics indicate that Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars are America’s most popular choices for pizza, one chain that retains a cult following in Baton Rouge made a grand return to the capital area Monday, June 6. Mr. Gatti’s pizza,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC officials say they are still looking for more lifeguards for their pools to keep everyone safe this summer. As families look for places to cool off from the heat this summer, community pools are hoping to fill positions. “I’m looking for another 20 to...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sometimes parents have a hard time getting their children to read during the summer. That’s why the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is doing a little summer reading competition, in hopes of getting people to read more. Just because school is out, it doesn’t...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A server at a New Orleans restaurant received a generous tip from a customer. She said it was the answer to her prayers and now she is paying it forward. “I tell him enjoy your food. That’s it,” said Ava Guan, a waitress at HoShun Chinese restaurant off busy St. Charles Ave. “So he gave me the big tip. I don’t know why, it’s so crazy. A surprise for me.”
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) ––– Drivers met with representatives from the managing company, Via, early Tuesday morning to prepare for their first LYNX passengers in the newest transportation venture from the Capital Area Transit System (CATS). The app-based ride-hailing service is set to compete with some of the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders are coming together for what they are calling the Summer of Hope. It’s an 8-week initiative to reduce violence in the Capital City during the summer months. On Friday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can join the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) will be hosting the grand opening for it’s new on-campus food pantry, The Store. The Store’s grand opening will be held Friday, June 10 at 1 PM at the BRCC Bienvenue Student Center, 201 Community College Drive, Room 152.
BATON ROUGE - A large sinkhole has opened up above a box culvert bridge in Sherwood Forest. It's so bad, neighbors are worried it'll cause the road to cave in and contacted 2 On Your Side. "I'm afraid the street's going to fall in," Joel Thibodeaux said. "It doesn't look...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says it has extended its visitation suspension at all facilities starting Tuesday. In-person visitations will resume on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, according to the OJJ. The OJJ said the visitation suspension is a precaution...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to build in from the west, resulting in temperatures only getting a bit hotter through the remainder of the week. Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday morning’s daybreak with sunrise temperatures in the low 70°s for the Red Stick. We stay mainly dry under fair to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90°s for most WAFB neighborhoods. With the humidity, those mid 90°s are likely to push peak heat index readings to 100° or more.
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries licensing section will be closed to walk-in service from June 20-24 at its Quail Drive headquarters in Baton Rouge while the agency eliminates a backlog of mailed-in and e-mailed applications. The lobby area will reopen on Monday, June 27...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cox Communications says customers near the Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive corridor in Baton Rouge to St. Gabriel may experience temporary connection issues Tuesday evening. The company said the connection issue is from a vehicle incident where a Cox fiber was accidentally cut. Cox...
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette mother is crying out to the public for help locating her runaway daughter who is 14. Eva Davis is the youngest daughter of JoAnna Anderson, a single mother. Anderson said she reported her teen missing to Lafayette Police last month on May 27. She...
