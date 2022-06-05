ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ethanol gets boost from Biden Administration

By Rich Keller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IA (AP) — Ethanol is gaining greater prominence, and that’s good news for Iowa. The Biden...

Iowa Democrat Franken to face GOP’s Grassley in Senate race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall after winning his party’s nomination over two competitors. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run...
Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
Go vote! South Dakota and Iowa hold primaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa and South Dakota hold primary elections Tuesday. In South Dakota, there are Republican primaries for governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representative. There are also an unusually large number of GOP primaries for state house and senate seats. There are also Republican primaries in...
S.D.’s top Republican incumbents hold off fellow GOP challengers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has won the Republican primary for another term, defeating a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. The AP says the first-term governor’s primary win Tuesday against former South...
RNC says South Dakotans ‘reaffirmed their support for strong leadership’ in Noem, Thune, and Johnson

WASHINGTON (KELO.com) — The Republican National Committee issued a statement about Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson winning their South Dakota primaries Tuesday:. WASHINGTON – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement on the South Dakota primary elections:...
Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
Letter to the editor: Charles Grassley, ‘champion’ of the gun lobby

Sadly for Iowans, the gun lobby, in April, named Senator Grassley “Legislator of the Year,” calling Grassley a “champion of the firearm and ammunition industry on Capitol Hill.”. Minutes after President Biden addressed our nation about the gun violence that is devastating American families, a shooter opened...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have […] The post County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
