LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known former Louisville Cardinal now in the WNBA stunned spectators Sunday with an amazing half-court shot at the buzzer. Dana Evans, who now plays for the Chicago Sky, was given the ball with less than a second left in the third quarter, so she launched it from half court. The ball banked off the backboard and fell right into the basket, giving the Sky a 67-56 lead against the Washington Mystics going into the fourth quarter.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO