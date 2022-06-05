ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 Basketball: UCLA, Oregon atop WTE offseason rankings for 2022-23

By Joey Loose
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re now a few days removed from the deadline for players to remove themselves from the NBA Draft pool. We’ve had a few months of heavy activity on the Transfer Portal and the coaching carousel has basically come to a stop. It’s been long enough into the offseason that these rosters...

AthlonSports.com

USC Football: 2022 Trojans Season Preview and Prediction

Seismic shifts are nothing new in Southern California, but few would have predicted that the ultimate landscape-altering move came not via Richter scale nor Hollywood production, but courtesy of USC's announcement that Lincoln Riley was taking over as the Trojans' head coach. It's rare that one can stun the college football world, but it's safe to say that an overnight poaching of the 38-year-old architect of three playoff appearances, a pair of Heismans and multiple NFL quarterbacks — at fellow blueblood Oklahoma, no less — qualifies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponents Where the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Los Angeles Angels unveil City Connect uniforms

The Los Angeles Angels unveiled City Connect uniforms inspired by Southern California's beach and surf culture. The uniforms will make their on-field debut Saturday when the Angels take on the New York Mets. "In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen To Los Angeles If Sea Levels Rise? Here's Your Answer

"Given current trends in greenhouse gas emissions and increasing global temperatures, sea level rise is expected to accelerate in the coming decades," per the California Coastal Commission. It's also worth noting that scientists predict a 66-inch rise in sea level across parts of California's coast by the year 2100. For context, that's approximately 5.5 feet.
Deadline

Jeffrey Katzenberg Rips “Bully” Rick Caruso As Los Angeles Mayor & LA County Sheriff Races Head To Runoff – Update

Click here to read the full article. (Updated with Jeffrey Katzenberg statement) The top two Los Angeles races in today’s primary election look to have both kicked the can down over to November. Based on early results, Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will face-off in a runoff election in six months, as neither Democrat garnered more 50% of vote to win outright their bid to be Los Angeles’ next mayor. With 39% of precincts reporting, Caruso has 41% and Bass coming in with a stronger than expected 38%. Besieged by scandals and most of the political establishment, Alex Villanueva...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

LASD Holding A DUI Checkpoint This Friday June 10, 2022

Lancaster, Calif. – On June 10, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
