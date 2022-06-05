January 6 hearings, and the next test for American democracy

WASHINGTON, DC – On Wednesday, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo told House lawmakers how she survived last month's massacre in her Robb Elementary classroom."He shot my friend that was next to me and I thought he was gonna come back to the room. So, I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me," she said.A total of 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman wielding an AR-15 style rifle. Dr. Roy Guerrero described the carnage."Two children whose bodies have been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh have been ripped apart," he said.House lawmakers voted...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO