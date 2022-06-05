January 6 hearings, and the next test for American democracy

New York City billionaire and oil refiner John Catsimatidis said President Biden should "open up the spigots" as Americans feel the wrath of soaring costs at the pump and in the food store. Reacting to the national average price of a gallon of gas reaching a new all-time high of...
RUSSIA has lost its 50th colonel in the war in Ukraine as the nation's huge death toll surpasses 31,000. The death was revealed of artillery commander Lt Col Vladimir Nigmatullin, a father of three, from Yekaterinburg. Nigmatullin, believed to be 46, was killed on 31 May 2022 but his loss...
Click here to read the full article. By a vote of 223-204, the House of Reprsentatives on Wednesday has put together broad gun control legislation on what was largely a party-line vote.
The measure now moves to the Senate, where it faces a sterner test. It’s likely that anything that passes will be whittled down to draw in torn legislators for partisan support.
The vote capped a day where parents and children who have experienced mass shootings spoke before a House committee. The speakers included an 11-year-old from Uvalde, Texas, who survived that recent school shooting by smearing herself with blood and...
WASHINGTON, DC – On Wednesday, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo told House lawmakers how she survived last month's massacre in her Robb Elementary classroom."He shot my friend that was next to me and I thought he was gonna come back to the room. So, I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me," she said.A total of 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman wielding an AR-15 style rifle. Dr. Roy Guerrero described the carnage."Two children whose bodies have been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh have been ripped apart," he said.House lawmakers voted...
SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
Comments / 0