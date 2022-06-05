Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Chestnut Ridge in Kingwood just after 8 p.m. Sunday within five minutes to find smoke and fire coming from what appeared to be a vacant house. They forced entry and extinguished a fire in the kitchen area. A firefighter was transported to the hospital for dizziness. The power and gas company were notified to control the utilities and HFD Arson investigators were requested to determine the cause of the fire. Crews from Stations 101, 15, 102, 103, 104, and the Porter Fire Department responded to this incident. The home valued at $225,000 suffered $10,000 in damages.
Comments / 5