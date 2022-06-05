Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement

Just before 3 am Conroe Fire was dispatched to a major accident with a possible fire. Units arrived on the scene to find a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisoner van against the center concrete barrier with extensive front-end damage. In it were three guards and an inmate. The inmate was transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition the two guards were transported in stable condition. In addition, a red Ford F150 was in the middle of the northbound lanes with heavy left side damage. That driver was in stable condition. Another vehicle was also involved when it hit the debris but there were no injuries. Conroe Police are still investigating and now believe the Ford hit the wall and spun out coming to rest in the roadway when it was hit. The inmate is in critical condition at last word.

1 DAY AGO