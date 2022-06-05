ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘That was the conservative vote,’ Tom Rice says of his vote to impeach Trump

By David Cohen
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCJ5u_0g1ALR3x00
Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) speaks during a House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Voting to impeach former President Donald Trump was the “conservative” thing to do, Rep. Tom Rice said Sunday, even though it might cost him dearly in South Carolina's 2022 Republican primary.

“Defending the Constitution is a bedrock of the Republican platform, defend the Constitution, and that's what I did. That was the conservative vote,” Rice (R-S.C.) said in an interview on ABC's “This Week,” adding: “There's no question in my mind.”

Trump was impeached in 2021 in response to his actions, and inactions, related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Rice said he was appalled to see Trump not lift a finger in response to the attacks on the Capitol and its police officers, as well as the threats to Vice President Mike Pence.

“It was clear to me what I had to. I was livid. I am livid today about it. I took an oath to protect the Constitution,” said Rice, who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. “I did it then, and I would do it again tomorrow.”

Rice is facing multiple primary challengers in South Carolina's 7th District on June 14. Among them is State Rep. Russell Fry, whom Trump has endorsed and whose campaign website is dominated by an attack on Rice for his impeachment vote.

“And now Tom Rice looks like a total fool,” Trump said in a campaign appearance in South Carolina.

The five-term Republican found that amusing, particularly since he had often supported Trump's policies during his presidency.

“If I am a disaster and a total fool, and I voted with him 169 or however many times, what does that make him, right? I'm taking his lead,” Rice told ABC's Jonathan Karl.

Rice said there's only one way he would consider voting for Trump for president again.

“If he came out and said: I'm sorry I made a huge mistake on January 6th,” Rice said, “then I might consider it.”

Comments / 5

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Trumpublicans in Copngress agreed that protecting the "Chosen One" is much more important then defending the Constitution!

Reply(1)
3
Related
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
South Carolina State
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Russell Fry
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Getty Images Voting#Abc#Republicans#State
Reuters

Trump's ex-defense chief says he won't back Trump in 2024

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday he would not vote for Donald Trump in 2024 if the Republican former president runs again, saying Trump lacked integrity and would not put the United States ahead of his own personal interests. Asked if he would...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
13K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy