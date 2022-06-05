ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Passing on peace: Coronavirus precautions continue to shape interactions during worship

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yC64V_0g1ALPIV00

Peace be with you.

In Christianity these four words date back to the Books of Luke and John in the New Testament, as a phrase Jesus of Nazareth used when greeting his disciples. In the modern church, the phrase is associated with “passing the peace,” a greeting among congregants during a worship service intended to maintain community bonds, and according to some, to identify with Jesus.

This sentiment is often signified with a hug or handshake — a physical interaction that was one of the first to fall under coronavirus precautions.

More than two years after the onset of the pandemic, in a community that’s reporting a vaccination rate at more than 60 percent, according to the Ohio Department of Health, some church leaders report that it still hasn’t returned.

It’s one of many ways that congregations are dealing with the continued effects of the pandemic in their worship services.

Mary Sullivan is the pastor at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 1201 Madison Ave. in Toledo.

“When the government did the massive shutdown, our church shut down for worship,” Pastor Sullivan said. St. Paul’s did not fully open again until August, 2021, reflecting a congregation that includes many older, marginalized, and lower-income individuals who are not vaccinated or are at a higher risk for coronavirus infection. During the interim, like many congregations, St. Paul’s pre-recorded worship services for people to watch in their homes via Facebook.

The church also started feeding and caring for homeless people early in the pandemic, after the nearby Cherry Street Mission reduced hours and began turning away new residents. That also contributed to a low vaccination rate in the congregation.

It also led to additional precautions in the congregation that remain in place today, nearly a year after the church reopened.

“You must wear a mask during worship,” Pastor Sullivan said, adding that as far as she knows, her church is the only one in the area to still have this requirement. “We do not do the offering like we used to, which would have been passing the [collection] plate. We put the plate on the altar and invite people to go forward to place their offerings. We do passing of the peace, but we allow people to stand and greet their neighbors, not roam around the sanctuary. We just try to keep as much distance as possible.”

Pastor Sullivan, who just reinstated a formal passing of the peace at St. Paul’s a few weeks ago, said that the waves of coronavirus variants that have emerged over the last six months have made her glad that she did not lift more restrictions in her church.

At the Historic Church of St. Patrick, at 130 Avondale Ave. in Toledo, Monsignor Chris Vasko has had to deal with the coronavirus within his Catholic congregation in his own way.

In the spring of 2020, Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas decreed the diocesan churches should begin sanitizing after each Mass. Monsignor Vasko and his parish then chose to rope off every third pew to facilitate social distancing, before finally just livestreaming Masses.

The congregation returned to in-person Masses with social distancing on Easter in 2021.

In the year since then, the Historic Church of St. Patrick has taken advantage of its large footprint in regard to coronavirus precautions.

“We initiated, for those who are really concerned about social distancing, a special Mass for the vulnerable,” he said. It occurs at 8 a.m. every Sunday. “Even as things began to open up and mask requirements started to lessen, we had a section in our big Mass for those that wanted to wear a mask and we brought the Eucharist to them.”

Monsignor Vasko described how most of his parishioners now use two fingered “V” symbol as a sign of peace in his church, rather than shaking hands to pass the peace. Through this change, he said it is still not hard for him to see the positive in the situation.

“One of the things I have noticed since the coronavirus is that some people haven’t come back because they prefer to be safe and stream, but a number of younger families have started to come to the parish,” he said. “We believe, through asking them how they found out about St. Pat’s, that they came through the streaming service because it is universally available. People are clicking on it. They like what I see and decide to come.”

The parish discussed the possibility of suspending the livestream, in order to get people to come back to the church, Monsignor Vasko said, but decided not to as staff saw the value in streaming on YouTube and Facebook as an outreach tool.

“If we are actually using streaming as a silver lining to get people interested in our parish, then that can only be a good thing,” he said.

At Monroe Street United Methodist Church of 3613 Monroe St. in Toledo, Pastor Larry Clark shared a similarly positive experience with multimedia during the pandemic.

“The pandemic forced us to get into multimedia in a way that we were not doing before,” he said. “We were not broadcasting at all, and now we livestream every worship service.”

Monroe Street UMC was closed to all worshippers from the spring of 2020 to the summer of 2021. When services returned, similar to St. Patrick’s, Pastor Clark noticed a crop of new parishioners who had found the church through their livestreams.

Still, the church has a larger population of older individuals, so has had to take a series of precautions to stay safe.

“We no longer collect offerings from the pews. We have a space where people can deposit their offerings,” he said. “For the passing of the peace, we just ask people to stay in their seats and wave to each other. Our folks have been cautious but they have taken very seriously getting vaccinated.”

Church leaders like Pastor Clark, Pastor Sullivan, and Monsignor Vasko have grown to see that though once simple actions like passing the peace can increase a sense of fellowship, community at Mass can take many forms.

“What I have found, especially in talking to my colleagues, is that those who come to worship had their hearts broken by not being able to be present in person on Sunday,” Pastor Sullivan said. “It was a time of grief. So the ability to be in worship together, whether or not restrictions are in place, is the important thing because all they want is to see each other and know what’s going on in each other’s life.”

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Youth survey finds more than half of participants feel the Toledo community has failed young people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - How do you reach kids in Toledo and break the cycle of violence? That’s the question Tracee Perryman, Ph. D. is devoting her life to answer. “There’s certainly a sense of hopelessness,” says Dr. Perryman, the C.E.O. and Co-Founder of Center of Hope Family Services. She works with children from Sylvania Area Family Services and the Robinson Community in Toledo on a daily basis.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Homeownership celebration for local family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join KeyBank, NeighborWorks Toledo Region and The Fair Housing Center in celebrating Larry and Cynthia Robinson who financed their first home with them. The Robinsons will be honored on Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. on 1344 Elmwood Ave. Toledo, OH. The community lending program launched...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

A taste of Myles in Tomato Bread

LIME CITY —The big easy smile from Becky Ramirez, as she removed her Tomato Bread from the oven, shows her love for cooking and sharing good food. “This is based on the Myles Pizza recipe, with a few changes. Their tomato bread was a favorite,” she said. “It’s just delicious and it’s so fun to make. I make it three or four times a year, when I get a hunger for it. Bowling Green was my stomping ground, back in the day.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Society
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Monclova family farm welcomes U-Pick strawberries Wednesday

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Strawberry-picking season is underway and can be a fresh way to fill the fridge with fruit. Stevens Gardens, a family-owned farm stand in Monclova, is opening up its fields for customers to pick their own strawberries on June 8. Customers can pick their own starting at...
MONCLOVA, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

Ottawa Park Summer Concert Series Announced

The Ottawa Park Concert Series kicks off in the newly renovated Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd (behind the Toledo Police sub-station) this weekend from 6:00-8:00pm. The concerts are free, open to the public, and family friendly. The concerts are presented in partnership with the City of Toledo, The Ottawa-Jermain...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Larry Clark
13abc.com

City of Toledo introduces new water bill debt forgiveness program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has created a new debt forgiveness program to assist with paying off water bill balances. The new program will help eligible low-income, senior or disabled Toledo residents pay off their water bill balances as long as they meet certain criteria. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin to celebrate 4th of July with free concert

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin’s 4th of July celebration at Hedges-Boyer Park is being planned as one of the biggest ever, with a car show, fireworks display, lots of activities and a free concert with country musician Darryl Worley. Events start at 9 a.m. with fireworks planned to start around 10 p.m.
TIFFIN, OH
DCist

A Bear In Arlington Is The Latest Local Wildlife Sighting. Should We Be Worried?

Residents of the D.C. region have had a few too many wildlife encounters in recent weeks, the latest of which was a black bear sighted in Arlington on Sunday. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington believed the mammal to be a healthy male yearling in search of a new home. Chelsea Jones, the senior communications specialist of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, says this is the second bear sighting in the area during her six years at the organization. (Residents also spotted a bear near Bishop O’Connell High School in May 2020.)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized on several streets in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division is requesting assistance with information on vandalism to several vehicles that occurred overnight on Monday into the early morning of Tuesday. Police are asking any residents to check their home security video systems or doorbell cameras if they live in the areas of:
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#United Methodist Church#Worship Service#Christianity
WTOL 11

Fondue and wine bar coming soon to uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — A new fondue and wine bar is coming to uptown Maumee by the end of the year. Shawn and Megan McClellan, owners of Levi & Lilac's Whiskey Room in Maumee, are opening the new establishment at the former Citizens Bank Building on Conant Street. They are hoping to be up and running by December.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Help a hero, win free burgers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans. Bubba’s 33 created a promotional deal where customers can buy a Patriot Burger and they will donate $1 to the organization. Each burger purchase donates $1.
TOLEDO, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Train downs 16 power lines in Edgerton, Ohio

EDGERTON, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Edgerton’s Fire Chief confirms a train has crashed into 16 power lines along County Road 5 just east of the city early Tuesday morning. Officials say high winds and rain contributed to the incident. The city’s mayor, Robert Day, has spent the...
EDGERTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A restaurant in Rossford that sells sushi had 20 health code violations during a recent inspection. The Wood County Health Department conducted a consultation inspection at Hissho Sushi @ Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, on May 10 and found 12 critical and eight non-critical violations. This inspection is not required...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
13abc.com

Trial for mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble pushed back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial for a Toledo mother and grandmother facing charges connected to the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble has been pushed back. The trial for Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson was initially scheduled to begin Tuesday but was continued after the defense asked the prosecution for more material.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

More road construction coming to west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — More orange barrels could be in your future. Toledo City Council is looking to make some road repairs and it could impact your drive through west Toledo. A new road work and resurfacing project for Talmadge Road was approved by council Tuesday. The planned construction spans...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy