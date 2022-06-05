Passing on peace: Coronavirus precautions continue to shape interactions during worship

Peace be with you.

In Christianity these four words date back to the Books of Luke and John in the New Testament, as a phrase Jesus of Nazareth used when greeting his disciples. In the modern church, the phrase is associated with “passing the peace,” a greeting among congregants during a worship service intended to maintain community bonds, and according to some, to identify with Jesus.

This sentiment is often signified with a hug or handshake — a physical interaction that was one of the first to fall under coronavirus precautions.

More than two years after the onset of the pandemic, in a community that’s reporting a vaccination rate at more than 60 percent, according to the Ohio Department of Health, some church leaders report that it still hasn’t returned.

It’s one of many ways that congregations are dealing with the continued effects of the pandemic in their worship services.

Mary Sullivan is the pastor at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 1201 Madison Ave. in Toledo.

“When the government did the massive shutdown, our church shut down for worship,” Pastor Sullivan said. St. Paul’s did not fully open again until August, 2021, reflecting a congregation that includes many older, marginalized, and lower-income individuals who are not vaccinated or are at a higher risk for coronavirus infection. During the interim, like many congregations, St. Paul’s pre-recorded worship services for people to watch in their homes via Facebook.

The church also started feeding and caring for homeless people early in the pandemic, after the nearby Cherry Street Mission reduced hours and began turning away new residents. That also contributed to a low vaccination rate in the congregation.

It also led to additional precautions in the congregation that remain in place today, nearly a year after the church reopened.

“You must wear a mask during worship,” Pastor Sullivan said, adding that as far as she knows, her church is the only one in the area to still have this requirement. “We do not do the offering like we used to, which would have been passing the [collection] plate. We put the plate on the altar and invite people to go forward to place their offerings. We do passing of the peace, but we allow people to stand and greet their neighbors, not roam around the sanctuary. We just try to keep as much distance as possible.”

Pastor Sullivan, who just reinstated a formal passing of the peace at St. Paul’s a few weeks ago, said that the waves of coronavirus variants that have emerged over the last six months have made her glad that she did not lift more restrictions in her church.

At the Historic Church of St. Patrick, at 130 Avondale Ave. in Toledo, Monsignor Chris Vasko has had to deal with the coronavirus within his Catholic congregation in his own way.



In the spring of 2020, Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas decreed the diocesan churches should begin sanitizing after each Mass. Monsignor Vasko and his parish then chose to rope off every third pew to facilitate social distancing, before finally just livestreaming Masses.

The congregation returned to in-person Masses with social distancing on Easter in 2021.

In the year since then, the Historic Church of St. Patrick has taken advantage of its large footprint in regard to coronavirus precautions.

“We initiated, for those who are really concerned about social distancing, a special Mass for the vulnerable,” he said. It occurs at 8 a.m. every Sunday. “Even as things began to open up and mask requirements started to lessen, we had a section in our big Mass for those that wanted to wear a mask and we brought the Eucharist to them.”

Monsignor Vasko described how most of his parishioners now use two fingered “V” symbol as a sign of peace in his church, rather than shaking hands to pass the peace. Through this change, he said it is still not hard for him to see the positive in the situation.

“One of the things I have noticed since the coronavirus is that some people haven’t come back because they prefer to be safe and stream, but a number of younger families have started to come to the parish,” he said. “We believe, through asking them how they found out about St. Pat’s, that they came through the streaming service because it is universally available. People are clicking on it. They like what I see and decide to come.”

The parish discussed the possibility of suspending the livestream, in order to get people to come back to the church, Monsignor Vasko said, but decided not to as staff saw the value in streaming on YouTube and Facebook as an outreach tool.

“If we are actually using streaming as a silver lining to get people interested in our parish, then that can only be a good thing,” he said.

At Monroe Street United Methodist Church of 3613 Monroe St. in Toledo, Pastor Larry Clark shared a similarly positive experience with multimedia during the pandemic.

“The pandemic forced us to get into multimedia in a way that we were not doing before,” he said. “We were not broadcasting at all, and now we livestream every worship service.”

Monroe Street UMC was closed to all worshippers from the spring of 2020 to the summer of 2021. When services returned, similar to St. Patrick’s, Pastor Clark noticed a crop of new parishioners who had found the church through their livestreams.

Still, the church has a larger population of older individuals, so has had to take a series of precautions to stay safe.

“We no longer collect offerings from the pews. We have a space where people can deposit their offerings,” he said. “For the passing of the peace, we just ask people to stay in their seats and wave to each other. Our folks have been cautious but they have taken very seriously getting vaccinated.”

Church leaders like Pastor Clark, Pastor Sullivan, and Monsignor Vasko have grown to see that though once simple actions like passing the peace can increase a sense of fellowship, community at Mass can take many forms.

“What I have found, especially in talking to my colleagues, is that those who come to worship had their hearts broken by not being able to be present in person on Sunday,” Pastor Sullivan said. “It was a time of grief. So the ability to be in worship together, whether or not restrictions are in place, is the important thing because all they want is to see each other and know what’s going on in each other’s life.”