If you thought the series premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai was good, then you were in for a treat on June 8 because the second episode was even better. But the one thing that remained the same was the fact that the ladies have it out for Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury. Lesa Milan made that pretty clear when she claimed that Nina Ali once called her friend “ghetto” and “trashy”.

TV SHOWS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO