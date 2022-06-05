ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No feathers on a baby? Help it back to its nest

By Contributed Explore Minnesota
Kanabec County Times Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of June, baby birds are abundant. Listen for incessant chirping as these baby birds plead for their parents to bring them food. June hatchlings include American robins, Baltimore orioles, Eastern bluebirds, gray catbirds, chipping sparrows, house finches, purple martins, mourning doves, house wrens, barn swallows and tree...

www.moraminn.com

fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

The brand wars have arrived in Minnesota, with Sunny D taking a swipe at the Land of 10,000 Lakes over its new Taco Bell Defy. In case you've missed it, the first ever "Defy" concept from Taco Bell opened this week in Brooklyn Park: a new bank-like haven for phone orders with food delivered to drivers via an elevator chute.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Daredevil Squirrel Caused 4,000 Households To Lose Power In Minnesota

Some people woke up with no power over the weekend in Minnesota, all thanks to a curious squirrel that couldn't help themselves. The incident happened in Prior Lake, Minnesota according to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. The MVEC posted an update to their page about the outage. It happened around 7am, luckily it only took an hour to fix.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Bois Forte Band Gets 28,000 Acres of Land Back in Northern Minnesota

In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

One Minnesota County Has More Lakes Than Anywhere Else

Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
MIX 108

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
DULUTH, MN

