Controversial ‘Tiger King’ Zookeeper Arrested by the FBI in South Carolina

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
One of the zookeepers profiled on the ‘Tiger King” docuseries was arrested Friday by the FBI, online records show. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, 62, remains locked up at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in South Carolina as of Sunday morning. He is facing money laundering...

