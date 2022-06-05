Fortnite Chapter 3 season 3 brings Darth Vader and the return of Ballers

Disney’s latest animated movie is a science-fiction adventure movie called Strange World. The first teaser shows a brief glimpse of the movie, which feels not only like an homage to retro sci-fi flicks, but also harkens back to Disney’s own (brief) era of action-adventure stories. Strange World follows a dysfunctional family of explorers, one of whom is voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, who find themselves facing their most dangerous and crucial mission yet. In the trailer, they explore a funky-looking planet while running into all the dangers and perils across it. Gyllenhaal’s character, Searcher Clade, is the son of a famous explorer — but he calls himself a farmer and doesn’t seem to be too keen on all the exploration part of this mission.

