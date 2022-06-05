ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite Chapter 3 season 3 brings Darth Vader and the return of Ballers

By Julia Lee
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2’s Collision event is over, a new season has begun. Chapter 3 season 3, which is called “Vibin’,” starts Sunday with a brand-new battle pass and familiar mechanics returning from the vault. The new battle pass features tons...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Modern Warfare 2 revealed in new Call of Duty trailer

The next mission for Task Force 141 has been revealed in the first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Developer Infinity Ward released the trailer on Wednesday, along with some information about the upcoming Modern Warfare sequel. The latest Call of Duty game will be released on Oct. 28.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Street Fighter 6 adds game face feature for silly loading screens

Sometimes, it’s the smallest touches that leave the biggest impact. Street Fighter 6 has embraced this with a new feature called Game Face. Here’s how it works — when you’re on the versus screen against another player, you can use the directional buttons to make a face.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

League of Legends show Arcane’s creation to be highlighted in upcoming series

Arcane, the League of Legends show on Netflix, is beautifully animated and sets up compelling mysteries to explore in the future. However, fans aren’t going to get any more of the show until 2023 at the earliest. In the mean time, Riot Games is continuing to promote Arcane, and the show’s official Twitter account posted an announcement on Wednesday for a new mini-series called Bridging the Rift.
Polygon

Call of Duty: Warzone’s content will not transfer to Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty’s battle royale spinoff Warzone is getting a sequel later this year, and developer Infinity Ward is slowly rolling out more details about the game. While we still don’t know its official name, we do know that Warzone 2.0 will not carry over any content from the original.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballers#Sniper Rifle#Epic Games#Video Game#Collision#Reality Falls
Polygon

Now we finally know what Batman thinks about the Purge movies

The writer Gary Whitta, of Star Wars and his Animal Crossing late-night talk show, is digging into the world of Batman alongside his frequent comics collaborator, the artist Darick Robertson. The two launched the first issue of Batman: Fortress, advertised as the story of Batman defeating a global extraterrestrial threat at a time when Superman is unnervingly nowhere to be found.
MOVIES
Polygon

Fate: The Winx Club finally introduces a missing fan-favorite character

A new clip for the next season of Fate: The Winx Saga introduces a fan favorite character from the original animated show. Earth fairy Flora makes her live action debut, played by Paulina Chávez. The clip sees her sneaking up on her friend, fellow earth fairy Terra, and doing some pretty cool Poison Ivy-esque plant magic.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Midnight Club trailer has some scary stories to tell

Mike Flanagan’s latest horror TV series for Netflix now has a trailer. The Midnight Club, which the Doctor Sleep director is co-creating with Leah Fong, comes to the streaming service later in 2022, and we got our first look at Netflix’s 2022 Geeked Week event. Flanagan previously created...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Polygon

Disney’s new animated movie follows a dysfunctional family of space explorers

Disney’s latest animated movie is a science-fiction adventure movie called Strange World. The first teaser shows a brief glimpse of the movie, which feels not only like an homage to retro sci-fi flicks, but also harkens back to Disney’s own (brief) era of action-adventure stories. Strange World follows a dysfunctional family of explorers, one of whom is voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, who find themselves facing their most dangerous and crucial mission yet. In the trailer, they explore a funky-looking planet while running into all the dangers and perils across it. Gyllenhaal’s character, Searcher Clade, is the son of a famous explorer — but he calls himself a farmer and doesn’t seem to be too keen on all the exploration part of this mission.
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s Inside Job will return for part 2 later this year

Netflix’s Inside Job is coming back for part 2. The show’s next part of the series was announced on Wednesday during Netflix’s Geeked week presentation where a new clip showed exactly what Cognito is like with Randy Ridley in charge — and just how hard Reagan is taking things. Inside Job’s second part will premiere sometime later this year.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Vinland Saga season 2 will premiere early next year, new trailer reveals

The second season of Vinland Saga is nearly upon us. Following the announcement and teaser trailer released last summer, anime production company Twin Engine has finally unveiled a new look at the next chapter of Thorfinn’s journey, which is set to air in January 2023. Vinland Saga’s first season,...
COMICS
Polygon

Return to the Hunger Games universe with the first teaser for the prequel movie

The newest Hunger Games movie — a prequel based on Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — got its first little bitty teaser on Sunday. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much, except for the title and logo, the film’s lead roles have been cast, with Tom Blyth (The Gilded Age) playing the young President Snow and Rachel Zelger (West Side Story) as Lucy Gray Baird, the vivacious District 12 tribute he finds himself infatuated with.
MOVIES
Polygon

One Piece manga will take one-month break ahead of story conclusion

Eiichiro Oda, the creator behind the long-running manga One Piece, announced that he would be taking a month-long break following the conclusion of the recent arc, in order to prepare for the series’ 25th anniversary. The manga will be on hiatus in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from June 27 until July 25. After the pause, the manga will return with one “final saga,” according to a popular fan translation Twitter account.
COMICS
Polygon

Obi-Wan Kenobi reintroduced an old — and best abandoned — Star Wars fan fixation

For a franchise as huge as Star Wars, finding new ways to thrill audiences isn’t so much an obligation as it is smart business. Yet, for Lucasfilm and its parent company, Disney, keeping the nearly 50-year-old series feeling fresh has become a circuitous, Kessel Run kind of quagmire. What is truly the way: retroactively welding heretofore unrevealed story beats onto their lore, or exploring the uncharted cosmic expanses of this galaxy far, far away? Play the hits or gently remix them?
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series includes some giant, real boats

Adaptations of anime have a fraught history, to say the least, especially when they’re English-language and live-action, but that hasn’t deterred Netflix from pressing on with its new One Piece series. The streaming service offered the first look at the show’s sets on Monday during its Geeked Week presentation.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Battlefield 2042 season 1 kicks off this week with stealth choppers, new ‘vehicle killer expert’ specialist

Battlefield 2042’s first, long-delayed season of content officially kicks off Thursday, June 9, with a debut battle pass, a new specialist, a new map, the arrival of stealth helicopters, and much more, developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts announced Tuesday. A new gameplay trailer for the futuristic military shooter and the season 1 “Zero Hour” battle pass shows what’s in store for stalwart Battlefield 2042 fans in the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix’s new Resident Evil trailer shows zombies aren’t the only threat

Netflix’s new Resident Evil series is just around the corner — it drops July 14 on the streaming service — and a new trailer shows what to expect from the unique adaptation of Capcom’s survival horror franchise. Yes, there will be zombies and zombie Dobermanns, but there will also be giant, mutated monsters — that includes humongous spiders. Consider yourself warned, arachnophobes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Polygon

How to unlock Ameliance’s custom deliveries in FFXIV

Ameliance, Alphinaud and Alisaie’s mom, is the latest custom delivery customer in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, as of patch 6.15. Our FFXIV guide details how to unlock Ameliance’s custom deliveries and the rewards you get for completing them. Custom deliveries are weekly quests you can complete to earn...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go gets a crossover event with the next Pokémon trading card expansion

When it comes to Pokémon, there are many ways to catch ’em all. The most popular way is through one of the many mainline titles, like Pokémon Legends: Arceus or the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But, Pokémon Go and the Pokémon Trading Card Game are both still quite popular — and now, the two of them are crossing over with a new expansion.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy