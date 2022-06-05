ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona man charged with murder for fatally shooting dancer wife after he says she ‘startled’ him

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

An Arizona man has been indicted for murder after admitting to shooting and killing his wife because she “startled” him awake.

Christopher Hoopes, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon in the shooting death of his wife, 25-year-old Colleen Hoopes, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Hoopes called 911 around 3:30 a.m. on May 20 and told police that he had shot Colleen twice in the chest without realizing it was her, according to court documents.

She was rushed to the hospital with two gunshot wounds in her chest and pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

“The victim in this case was an extremely talented dancer, beloved by her community,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement Friday.

“Her life was cut short, and this office will seek justice for her and her family, who are devastated by her death.”

Colleen Hoopes grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and trained at the Draper Center for Dance Education before graduating from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music in 2017, according to her biography. After graduation, she joined Ballet Arizona, where she has since performed in Ib Andersen’s “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Nutcracker,” “Cinderella” and Balanchine’s “Square Dance,” among other productions.

“She shone a bright light at IUBT, pouring kindness and passion into her dancing and life alike. Our faculty and alumni grieve her passing and send our love, support, and condolences to her family and friends,” Indiana University said in a statement after her death.

“Her parents, Deb and Ed Buckley hope to found a ballet scholarship in her name.”

